Is Singer Tracy Chapman Married? We May Never Know Tracy Chapman has been a household name for decades but less is known about her private life. Is she married? Here's what we know. By Melissa Willets Feb. 2 2024, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Some celebrities are very open about their personal lives. Take Jennifer Lopez as an example. She is more than willing to discuss at least some aspects of her relationship with Ben Affleck in interviews.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is someone like Tracy Chapman. Not only is the "Fast Car" singer's marital status not known to her fans, but the 1980s icon has never publicly talked about her sexuality or relationship status. That said, here's what we know about whether Tracy Chapman is married.



So, is Tracy Chapman married?

The Ohio native was raised by a single mom, per Business Insider. Tracy gained fame in the '80s with the release of her self-titled album, and most notably with the song "Fast Car," which was unexpectedly covered by Luke Combs.

With the singer still very much in the spotlight, it's amazing how much of her personal life Tracy has managed to keep under wraps. "I have a public life that's my work life and I have my personal life. In some ways, the decision to keep the two things separate relates to the work I do," Tracy said previously about what is clearly a very conscious choice.

“Being in the public eye and under the glare of the spotlight was, and it still is, to some extent, uncomfortable for me, but there are some ways by which everything that has happened in my life has prepared me for this career. But I'm a bit shy," she also commented.

Anything we do know about Tracy's romantic life has come from her partners. Writer Alice Walker said she was in a relationship with Tracy in the 1990s. But as far as anyone is aware, Tracy has never been married. She may be in a long-term relationship with Guinevere Turner, but no one is really sure.



Tracy Chapman supports the re-popularization of her song "Fast Car" due to Luke Combs, even if others don't.

Some people aren't too happy that "Fast Car" is popular again not because of Tracy herself, but due to a white male country star crooning the tune. But you won't find Tracy in that group.

As Tracy said, “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there.” She also told Billboard in a statement, “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

In fact, the OG is apparently so open to the idea that the duo is said to be performing the hit song at the 2024 Grammys! Fans are pumped. "Hopefully their duet becomes a single!" one tweeted upon hearing the news.