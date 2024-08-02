Looking For Love In All the Wrong Places: Who Is 'MDL:LA' Star Tracy Tutor Dating Now?

There's something about the real estate industry that heightens the sense of drama in a reality TV show. That's precisely why there are so many different shows focused on the men and women in the industry. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles is one of the original offerings in the world of real estate reality. Since it premiered in 2006, viewers have become captivated by the ins and outs of the industry and, the people who star in the series as they get to see the professional and the personal.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 15 of MDL: LA currently stars Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, and Josh Flagg. They have to contend with a particularly prickly market and the city of Los Angeles's newly minted mansion tax, which certainly hurts their ability to sell the large properties they specialize in. Tracy not only has to contend with this pesky mansion tax; she also has to deal with trials of the heart, which adds a particular stress level to an already stressful time.

Source: Bravo Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor on 'MDL:LA.'

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Tracy Tutor dating right now?

Season 15 showed the end of Tracy's most recent relationship with fitness trainer Erik Anderson, who she had been with for six years or so. The decision was a difficult one, but ultimately, infidelity put the nail in the coffin. Relating a difficult sale to her relationship with Erik during Episode 4, she said, "Sometimes you realize it’s just time to walk away.” These words are both simple and poignant, and she's taking them to heart. Tracy is hoping to find love deep in the heart of Texas.

Source: Instagram Tracy Tutor with ex-boyfriend Erik Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement

Tracy feels that the men in Los Angeles aren't worth it, so she's looking in a new state.

Tracy has expanded her business to the city of Dallas, TX, so why not look for love there too? She said during a Daily Dish interview, "I'm in the throes of men in LA, and it is tragic, tragic, tragic... But, I'm also spending a lot of time in Texas lately, so I've met some nice gentleman." While the idea sounds like a good one, she clearly did not see this article about Dallas being named the most unfaithful city in the country.

The stars at night sure are bright deep in the heart of Texas, but Tracy should research the dating scene in Dallas.

Dallas being named the most unfaithful city in 2022 should be a big red flag for Tracy. while the data may have changed since then, the "Are We Dating the Same Guy" group grew from 11,000 in 2022 to nearly 200,000 in 2024. Moving her business to the city was definitely a smart move, as the market in DFW is booming as too many people keep moving there.

Article continues below advertisement