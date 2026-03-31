Donald Trump's Nickname for Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Creepy AF Kimberly is the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. By Niko Mann Published March 31 2026, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has a creepy af nickname for his son's ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. The U.S. Ambassador to Greece was once engaged to the president's son, Donald Trump Jr. Trump's liking for the ladies and his grabbing them by their private parts without consent is no secret, per Access Hollywood.

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While the president was talking about a soap opera actor he was about to meet, he made some lewd comments that surprisingly did not keep him from becoming the POTUS. "I'm gonna do some tic-tacs just in case I start kissing her," he said. "I just started kissing them. It's like a magnet. When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them p---y." So, what is his creepy nickname for his son's former fiancée?

Source: Mega

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Donald Trump has a nickname for Kimberly Guilfoyle.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece was with Trump in the Oval Office on March 26, 2026, to celebrate Greek Independence Day. During his speech, the 79-year-old president veered off into one of his tangents and gushed over his son's ex-fiancée while revealing the creepy nickname he has for his "pet," per The New York Post.

"The U.S. ambassador to the Hellenic Republic," said Trump as he introduced the U.S. ambassador. "Person I know very, very well. She's an inspiration to a lot of people, especially if you happen to be Greek. Kimberlay. Kimberly Guilfoyle."

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"Kimberlaaay," Trump continued. "Now, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been my friend for a long time. I love calling her Kimberlaaay. That's my little pet name, right? But you are the greatest. And I heard they love you over there. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whatever the term ends."

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Reactions to Trump's comments about his son's ex-fiancée on social media were uninhibited. "Does that mean she was a good lay for him? Or did his son just tell him she was? Ugh," noted one X user. "I’m grossing myself out." "No Freudian reference there," joked another, along with a vomit emoji. Several users simply replied "Eww" or "Yuck." Another user asked, "Her pet name is … Lay???"

Another replied, "WTF does that even mean?" Other users joked about Trump sending her out of the country following her breakup with his son. "Didn’t Junior dump her and daddy award her an ambassadorship to get out of the country?" "Does Trump think he banished Kimberly for 12 years? Trump doesn’t know how ambassadorships work," added another.

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Kimberly and Donald Jr. reportedly dated for six years before they broke up back in 2024. Trump announced that she would be the U.S. Ambassador to Greece soon after. Kimberly was previously married to California Governor Newsom from 2001 to 2006, who often trolls Trump on social media.