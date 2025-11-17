President Trump Wats NBC to Fire Late Night Host Seth Meyers for Being Mean Seth Meyers has criticized the president on television for a decade. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 17 2025, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Given that President Trump and his Federal Communications Commission chair, Brendan Carr, have already tried to get one late-night host canceled, it's perhaps not surprising that they've set their sights on another target. In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump went after Late Show host Seth Meyers, who has been a consistent critic of the president over the last decade.

Following Trump's remarks, many want to better understand exactly what he said, and what itm ight mean for the future of Seth Meyers. Here's what we know.

What did Donald Trump say about Seth Meyers?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump made it clear that he wants NBC to fire Meyers. "NBC's Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)," the president wrote on Nov. 15. "He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!"

Shortly after Trump posted that message, Carr reposted it on X (formerly known as Twitter), indicating that he also plans to exert leverage. This comes after Carr very explicitly tried to pressure ABC (which is owned by Disney) into taking Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air over comments that Kimmel made in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination. So far, NBC has not said anything about taking Meyers off the air.

What seems clear, though, is that Carr's failure to get Kimmel taken off the air does not mean that he's not going to keep trying to exert pressure. Late Night, Meyers's show, has been consistently critical of the president for the past decade, and it seems unlikely that Meyers is going to be willing to tone down the politics, which are core to the show's overall identity.

NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, though, which is one of the companies that is expected to make a bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery. That purchase is likely to be scrutinized by the FCC, and Carr might be planning to use that leverage to exert pressure over the company with regard to Late Night. If the Kimmel incident is any indication, it seems unlikely that the public will take kindly to the cancellation of another late-night host.

If anything, Meyers is more beloved by the general public than Kimmel, whose show is typically far less political. The president is likely to continue going after people he perceives as his critics, but the real question is whether he will be allowed to succeed in taking these shows off the air.