This Is the Trump Resignation Letter That Has the Internet Howling

Even though he’s no longer the president, Donald Trump somehow never ceases to stay out of the spotlight for too long. However, Trump has now written a resignation letter from SAG-AFTRA, so it’s possible he won’t be able to steal the show as easily going forward. Upon learning that the Screen Actors Guild would be having a disciplinary hearing to potentially expel Trump from the union for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol, Trump decided to resign.

Not unlike many others during the pandemic, Trump lost his job. However, Trump was voted out of the presidency, and now he has sent in a resignation letter for his second job as an actor. Since Trump has been banned from many social media platforms, this is the first we’ve heard from Trump in a while, and his resignation letter did not disappoint. His tone was expectedly similar to the tone of his old tweets, simultaneously mocking and self-aggrandizing.