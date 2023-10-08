Home > Entertainment Actress Ts Madison Has Gained a Massive Online Fanbase — and a Large Net Worth After years in the spotlight, what is Ts Madison's net worth? Here are all of the details, including what projects she earned big bucks from. By Je'Kayla Crawford Oct. 8 2023, Updated 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

From acting, to hosting, to producing, Ts Madison is quickly becoming a prominent name in the entertainment industry and an inspiration for both the African American and the LGBTQ+ communities.

After going viral on the now-defunct social media platform Vine, her career has completely catapulted over the past few years. And she has the net worth to prove it.

What is Ts Madison's net worth?

With a successful career and over half a million followers on Instagram, Ts’ impressive net worth comes in as no surprise. According to Explore Celeb, her net worth is reportedly $1 million as of October 2023.

Ts Madison actress, reality TV star Net worth: $1 million Ts Madison is a popular American actress, mostly known for being the host of her own reality TV show The Ts Madison Experience, which centers around her personal life and rising fame. She has also starred in several films, including Zola and Bros. Birth date: October 22, 1977

October 22, 1977 Birthplace: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Birth name: Madison Hinton

Madison Hinton Mother: Mary Louise Mackens

Mary Louise Mackens Father: Madison Hinton

Is Ts Madison pursuing a music career?

Over the years, Ts has released a few singles here and there, but has always been in the spotlight for her acting and personality work. Well, that was until she worked with Beyoncé.

Her voice is sampled on the hit song "Cozy", which is one the many tracks behind Beyoncé's successful 2022 album "Renaissance". In an interview with Essence, Ts revealed that working with the music icon was definitely a career dream for her.

She said about the experience, "It’s so crazy because I remember when 'Break My Soul' came out, which was like a month before and I said, ‘You know I love Big Freedia and she always gets to work with Beyoncé and her voice is so powerful. My voice is powerful too and I would love if one day I can work with her.’ You just never know how things line up."

This milestone moment for her music career might just convince Ts to start making more music. Who knows? Maybe this won't be the only time she and the superstar songstress work together.

Ts Madison wants to make a mark on the world.

As a proud transgender woman, Ts has always discussed her identity in hopes of inspiring future queer generations to be themselves and be confident in who they are.

"I want people to go forth and be determined in whatever it is that they want to do in their life, and I want people to know that it is not impossible, no matter what is stacked against you. It's not impossible if you believe, and if you are determined to walk in your future," she told W Magazine.