In August 2020, the star of Tiny House, Brother vs. Brother, and My Big Family Renovation Jen Hatmaker announced her divorce from her husband of more than two decades.

The HGTV veteran, media personality, and the author of For the Love broke up with Brandon Hatmaker, the pastor with whom she co-founded the Austin New Church and Legacy Collective, more than a year ago. Jen has officially moved on! She announced that she is in a relationship with Tyler Merritt in early 2022.