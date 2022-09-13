What Is MMA Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley's Character Like in 'Cobra Kai'?

It is kind of disappointing that they brought on two champion fighters as little more than glorified extras, but obviously, the plot and acting ability take precedence. It feels more like Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson were included just because the show wanted to clue viewers in that the karate being taught is modernizing and that the show will begin to slowly break away from just traditional Karate. An exciting possibility is that when Cobra Kai eventually clashes with other schools we'll get to see them fight.