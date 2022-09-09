Terry Silver Wants to Take 'Cobra Kai' Global via the Sekai Taikai Karate Tournament
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai.
Let's face it — Netflix has been having quite a stressful year; however, with the return of fan-favorite shows Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, the streaming service appears to be back at the top, and we couldn't be more excited. On that note, we're here to talk about the critically acclaimed martial arts dramedy that just returned to the platform for Season 5.
In the fifth season, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) remains public enemy No. 1; not only has he expanded Cobra Kai beyond the Valley, but Silver has plans to take the controversial dojo global via the Sekai Taikai karate tournament.
OK, we have one question: What is the Sekai Taikai karate tournament? Let's find out! Plus, stick around to learn if Silver's plans come to fruition or if they are put to a stop by Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka).
What is the Sekai Taikai karate tournament?
In Episode 7, titled "Bad Eggs," Johnny and Daniel visit John Kreese (Martin Kove) in prison.
While there, Kreese reveals he "knows exactly" what Silver is planning but doesn't intend on helping the duo; however, after Daniel offers to get him out of prison or a reduced sentence, Kreese tells them everything.
We take a trip down memory lane to 1980, a time in which Kreese felt Silver became "obsessed with Cobra Kai," so much so that he paid for a trip for him and Kreese to go back to South Korea, "to where the Way of the Fist first started," and learn from the man himself, Master Kim Sun-Yung. Eventually, Silver brought up the Sekai Taikai, the "top karate tournament in the world."
At the time, Silver said that no one in the United States had heard of it, but with his endless amount of resources, he planned to make it the "Super Bowl of karate." He added that if Cobra Kai won the tournament, they would be everywhere.
"Our way will be the way," Silver stated.
Although Kreese declined and Silver listened back then, things have changed. With Kreese locked away in prison, Silver is ready to get what he wants — he's already taken over the Valley, and now, he's ready to expand further and take Cobra Kai global with the help of the biggest karate tournament in the world. Ugh, this is not good.
Luckily, Daniel and Johnny intervene and a "Winners Take All" qualifying tournament ensues.
Which dojo qualifies for the Sekai Taikai karate tournament?
After Daniel and Johnny decide the enter the running for the competition, the Sekai Taikai committee reveals they will determine which dojo will advance via a "Winners Take All" tournament. The match-ups are: Kenny vs. Hawk and Sam vs. Tory.
In the boys' fight, Kenny defeats Hawk after using a new move to knock the wind out of his opponent. Next is Sam vs. Tory, but after realizing Silver paid off the refs again, Tory abandons the event. As a result, Sam faces off against the second-best female fighter, Devon. There is obvious favoritism in the match, but Sam comes out on top and claims victory.
Although it ends in a tie, the Sekai Taikai committee declares Cobra Kai as the winner; nevertheless, the board also reveals that Johnny and Daniel's dojos also qualified for the tournament — Yay! Now, if Netflix decides to renew the series for a sixth season, prepare to witness our favorite senseis and students enter the biggest karate tournament in the world.
Season 5 of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix.