Terry Silver Wants to Take 'Cobra Kai' Global via the Sekai Taikai Karate Tournament

In the fifth season, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) remains public enemy No. 1; not only has he expanded Cobra Kai beyond the Valley, but Silver has plans to take the controversial dojo global via the Sekai Taikai karate tournament.

OK, we have one question: What is the Sekai Taikai karate tournament? Let's find out! Plus, stick around to learn if Silver's plans come to fruition or if they are put to a stop by Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka).