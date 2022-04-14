The reunion special for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1 premiered on April 13, 2022, on Netflix. Since the show was filled with so many intense moments, it was constantly getting compared to Love is Blind on social media.A lot of bombs were dropped during the reunion (hello, surprise pregnancy announcement), including details about which couples are still together today. Here’s an update about where the couples stand from Season 1 of The Ultimatum.Lauren and Nate are still together.One of the most chaotic moments from Season 1 of The Ultimatum is the dinner scene when Nate proposed to Lauren. They got engaged and left the show early without following through with the experiment. During the reunion, they revealed they came to the conclusion that they’d have one child together.Alexis and Hunter are still together.Hunter proposed to Alexis in Episode 3, before Nate proposed to Lauren. Before Season 1 was over, Alexis celebrated a bachelorette party with some of the girls on the show. At this point in time, she and Hunter are still together. According to the reunion, they’re in the process of planning their wedding with the help of his mother who is a professional wedding planner.April and Jake are broken up.Jake fell for someone completely new during his time filming the ultimatum with April. His feelings for Rae were abundantly clear to anyone watching season one of the show. When it came time for him and April to talk to each other on ultimatum day, he told her he wasn’t ready to propose to her and they broke up.Rae and Zay are broken up.Rae and Zay had a very tumultuous relationship on the ultimatum. At one point in time, their fighting got so bad that she actually swung at him. Rae revealed during the reunion that she’s been with one person since splitting up with Zay, and that person happens to be a woman. She also said that she is ready to explore herself and her bisexuality.Shanique and Randall are still together.Shanique and Randall are still together; however, they are no longer still engaged. When proposed to her on ultimatum day, she accepted the proposal. It seemed they were on the right track for a bright future and wedding. Unfortunately, they called it quits after filming wrapped. They have since reconciled, but they are no longer engaged.Madlyn and Colby are still together.Not only are Madlyn and Colby still together, but they’re now married and expecting a baby. They revealed during the reunion episode that they’re happily pregnant. They also tied the knot in an impromptu wedding ceremony during the finale, literal seconds after he popped the question.Rae and Jake are broken up.Rae and Jake both broke things off with the original partners they started the show with: Zay and April, respectively. Rae and Jake totally hit it off during their three-week-long trial marriage, leaving fans to wonder if something more was going to develop in the future. During the reunion special, they revealed that they never ended up going on their romantic getaway together and that Jake is currently focused on himself.Season 1 of The Ultimatum is available for streaming on Netflix now.