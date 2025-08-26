Texas Politician Valentina Gomez Burned a Quran With a Flamethrower and Posted It Online "Muslims are raping & killing their way to take over CHRISTIAN nations." — Valentina Gomez By Jennifer Farrington Updated Aug. 26 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: ValentinaForUSA

America is facing unprecedented times. Division among citizens is at an all-time high (thanks in large part to the 2024 presidential election), and politicians are losing sight of what’s deemed professional and acceptable behavior. The White House reimagining a Superman movie cover to depict Donald Trump as the superhero is just one example.

Article continues below advertisement

Then there’s the behavior of far-right GOP congressional candidate Valentina Gomez, which really can only be described as unhinged. Perhaps the most disturbing incident came on Aug. 25, 2025, when she vowed to “end Islam in Texas” on X (formerly Twitter) and used a flamethrower to burn a Quran for the world to see. Here’s how she justified it.

Valentina Gomez literally burned a Quran and posted the act on social media.

Valentina Gomez, the far-right Republican congressional candidate, posted a shocking video on X on Aug. 25, 2025, standing beside a Quran, the Islamic holy book, propped on bricks in what appears to be a fenced backyard. In her hand was a flamethrower. She opens the video with disturbing claims: “Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded unless we stop Islam once and for all,” she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Continuing in a “ready for war” tone, she added, “We’re done turning the other cheek. Remember, David didn’t pray for Goliath, he killed him. America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can go f--k off to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There’s only one true God, and that is the God of Israel.” Mind you, all of this is said and done as the video plays over music repeatedly singing “Hallelujah.”

Article continues below advertisement

The post accompanying the video was a ploy to rally support for Gomez’s congressional campaign, with her urging followers to help her get elected “so you never have to bow down to their stupid rock.” She also captioned the post: “I will end Islam in Texas, so help me God.”

It’s a lot to take in, but this is not the first time Gomez has attacked Islam. In April 2025, she ambushed an Islamic event while wearing a hijab. Once at the podium, she removed it and boldly claimed, “Islam is the religion of rape.” She was quickly escorted away before she was able to deliver her full speech. Some of her other controversial actions include suggesting Ghislaine Maxwell should face death row and referring to gay pride flags as “pedophile flags” on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesus is The Way, The Truth & The Life. pic.twitter.com/nC2wRcQDoq — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) August 25, 2025

For those who don’t know, Gomez is quite the religious zealot. She attended Hudson Catholic High School and often credits Jesus as “the way” for guiding her and helping her receive her blessings.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Valentina Gomez's ethnicity?

Given how vocal Gomez has been in opposing LGBTQ+ rights, Islam, and the idea of America as anything other than a Christian nation, you’re probably wondering about her background. Well, here’s where it gets interesting. If you guessed Gomez is Hispanic, you’re correct. She’s actually an immigrant from Colombia, according to The New York Times. She’s also a real estate investor who appears to have shifted her focus toward politics as of 2024.

She’s also a real estate investor who appears to have shifted her focus toward politics as of 2024. She earned her BA from Central Connecticut State University in 2019 and, in 2020, a graduate degree from the Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business, according to Ballotpedia. While at Tulane, she competed on the swim team, according to the school’s website.

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump is pulling a @nayibbukele in Washington DC.



Democrats tried to put me in prison for “violating” the Hatch Act.



Now, we’re locking up those criminals & freeing the toothpaste. pic.twitter.com/J57B5enBUT — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) August 21, 2025

Valentina Gomez is running for Congress in Texas's 31st District in 2026.