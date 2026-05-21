Vanessa Trump Announced That She Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Vanessa Trump is one of the less public-facing members of the president's family. By Joseph Allen Published May 21 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

She might not be in the president's inner circle, but Vanessa Trump still commands a sizable audience. The ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. shared a health update on Instagram on May 20, announcing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

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Following news of the diagnosis, many wanted to better understand what Vanessa's prognosis was, and how she was feeling about the overall state of her health. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Vanessa Trump's latest health update revealed a cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa revealed her diagnosis in a post on Instagram, and simultaneously said that she was working with her doctors on a plan. “I want to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she wrote. “I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me."

Vanessa also added that she was "focused and hopeful" and was surrounded by family as she goes through this difficult period. “Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery,” she said. Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and the two have five children together. She's now dating golfer Tiger Woods.

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Although she has dated several high-profile men, Vanessa has tended to keep a lower profile than many people in the Trump orbit. She is a registered Republican, but does not speak about politics much. She was a model in her twenties, and had a small acting career before her marriage. We don't know whether her ex-husband has reached out with any words of support, but Ivanka Trump offered support on Instagram, writing, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

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Vanessa and Tiger Woods have been dating for more than a year.

Although we don't know what the state of their relationship is today, Vanessa and Tiger have apparently been dating for well over a year after the golfer made their relationship official with a post on Instagram. “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," he said in the post.

The news of Vanessa's diagnosis comes several months after Tiger was involved in a rollover SUV crash in March. Thankfully, he walked away from the crash unharmed, but he was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after refusing to take a test. He was then allowed to leave the country to seek treatment, and went to Switzerland shortly thereafter for inpatient care.