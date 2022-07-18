'Virgin River' Season 4 Is Almost Here –– This Is Your Season 3 Recap

Another cliffhanger fans should consider is the health and well-being of Hope. Season 3 ended with her getting in a haunting car crash. She spent most of Season 3 missing from the show, and when she finally did get some screen time, she landed in a coma.

Is she going to wake up as her normal self or is it possible that she’ll suffer some brain damage? It’s also possible that Hope might not wake up from her coma at all!