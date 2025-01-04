When Did Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Get Married? Details About His Personal Life Surgeon General Murthy and his wife bond of their shared passions for public and mental health issues. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 4 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the nation’s top health officials, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is often in the public eye. Beyond his leadership in public health, many are curious about his personal life, including his marriage to Dr. Alice Chen.

Surgeon General Murthy married his wife on August 22, 2015, in a ceremony that reflected their shared values and cultural heritage. Together, they balance two demanding careers, raising children, and addressing some of the most pressing health issues. Many view their relationship as a powerful partnership because of their shared passion in the health field.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy married Alice Chen in a wedding that blended traditions.

Surgeon General Murthy and Alice were married in a beautiful ceremony, surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues. Their wedding ceremony blended Indian and Chinese traditions, highlighting their diverse backgrounds. It was a celebration of love, unity, and collaboration.

Their shared values have been central to their relationship. They both work in health care and use their platforms to tackle major issues including climate change and mental health. Because their professional goals often overlap, they’ve been able to maintain a deep connection while making a huge impact in the health industry.

They balance busy careers while raising two kids.

Surgeon General Murthy and his wife are the proud parents of two — a son and a daughter. Despite their high-profile careers, next to nothing has been made public about their children. While he does occasionally mention his children on Instagram, he doesn’t refer to them by name.

Fatherhood has shaped Surgeon General Murthy’s view of public health. He often speaks about the challenges families face today, including work-life balance and mental health struggles. His experience with parenthood has inspired him to focus on policies that help families thrive. As a father, he admits that he also feels the pressure of mental health struggles.

While those interested in his personal life wish they knew more about his family, most can’t help but respect his commitment to keeping his children out of the spotlight.

His wife is a dedicated physician and public health leader.

His wife Alice has built an impressive career as a physician and health advocate. She earned her undergraduate degree at Yale University before completing her medical degree at Weill Cornell Medical College. Her internal medicine residency at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine further solidified her expertise in patient care.

In addition to her clinical work, Alice served as executive director of Doctors for America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the nation’s health care system. During her tenure, she mobilized physicians and medical students across the country to advocate for affordable, high-quality health care for all. Her leadership and dedication earned her recognition as a powerful voice in health policy and public advocacy. Alice’s background and skills complement her husband’s work, making them a formidable team when addressing public health issues.

He credits his family for keeping him grounded.

Surgeon General Murthy often says his family, especially his wife Alice, keeps him focused on his mission. Thanks to his shared values with his wife and his strong support system he has been able to flawlessly navigate the demands of his role.

