Wallis Day’s ‘Sex/Life’ Character Is Pregnant in Season 2 — Is the Actress Pregnant IRL?

On March 2, Netflix released Sex/Life Season 2, and it’s an absolute roller coaster. The erotic drama series originally debuted in 2021 and quickly became one of the streaming platform’s steamiest shows to date. With a messy love triangle between Billie (Sarah Shahi), Brad (Adam Demos), and Cooper (Mike Vogel), viewers lived for the complete carnal chaos.

However, the series’ second installment introduced a new character into the mix. In Season 2, British actress Wallis Day plays Brad’s pregnant girlfriend, Gigi. And given the hyper-realistic nature of her belly in Sex/Life, viewers might wonder if she’s pregnant IRL. Luckily, we have all the details!

Wallis Day’s new ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2 character is pregnant.

The second season of Sex/Life features a brand-new woman in Brad’s life. However, their situation is slightly complicated. His girlfriend, Gigi, a model, is pregnant, and they plan to raise a family together. While Brad isn’t over Billie after she rejected his proposal several months earlier, he wastes no time jumping into a serious relationship with his new girlfriend. So much so, Brad even proposes to the expecting mother of his unborn son in the second season.

Throughout Sex/Life Season 2, viewers watch Brad and Gigi engage in some pretty steamy sex scenes. And given the show’s frequent inclusion of graphic nudity, fans may wonder if Gigi’s pregnant body is authentic. So, is Wallis Day actually pregnant?

Is Wallis Day pregnant IRL?

Gigi’s bare belly in Sex/Life Season 2 is incredibly realistic. However, the actress who plays her isn’t pregnant in real life. On Instagram, Wallis Day hosted a live Q&A addressing the pregnancy situation in the second season of the Netflix series. “That wasn’t my real belly,” Wallis said of her character Gigi. In fact, those weren’t her real breasts either. “They’re prosthetics,” the 28-year-old British actress revealed. “It took seven hours in the morning to get the prosthetics done.”

Fortunately, Wallis didn’t require prosthetics for her character every day on the Sex/Life set. “A lot of the days we had a fake belly,” she shared. “They were still kind of uncomfortable, but they weren’t as heavy. I always had like a pregnancy strap around my belly.”

Who is Wallis Day?

Sex/Life Season 2 isn’t Wallis Day’s first television appearance. In the past, the London-born actress has starred in everything from Batwoman as Kate Kane to Krypton as Nyssa-Vex. However, she is best known for playing Holly Cunningham in the long-running British soap opera Hollyoaks.

In addition, Wallis used to model for brands such as Garnier, Nike, Superdry, and more, although her modeling career was short-lived. At age 16, she stepped away from the fashion industry to pursue acting full-time.

Where can you watch ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2?

