Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max Was ‘The Idol’ Canceled? Inside the Max Show That’s “The Stuff of a Toxic Man’s Fantasy” Was it the rumors, harsh critiques, or declining viewership, that led 'The Idol' to possibly be canceled by Max? Read on for the truth. By Emma Saletta Jun. 17 2023, Published 2:36 p.m. ET Source: HBO

After The Weeknd showed his fans the series teaser for his new show The Idol during his Las Vegas show last summer, they were excited for its premiere. Unfortunately, that excitement for the show has since died down, as the show is not what critics and audiences thought it would be. In fact, it seems to be far from it.

Article continues below advertisement

A reviewer from The Hollywood Reporter referred to the show as “the stuff of a toxic man’s fantasy,” and called it an “even more stylized version of Euphoria’s second season” shortly afterward. Audiences also reacted harshly to the show on social media, with one user on Twitter describing The Idol as “so bad” and that it includes an “overly-produced boring pilot.”

Following the harsh critiques, viewership has declined, and The Idol already experienced a 12 percent viewership decrease by Episode 2. Whether the show is actually canceled after its first season however is a different story, which is why we’re going to investigate The Idol, and what factors may have helped the show go wrong in everyone’s eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Mitch Modes, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Lily-Rose Depp in Season 1 of ‘The Idol’

Was ‘The Idol’ canceled?

It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) June 15, 2023 Source: Twitter/@HBOPR

Following a viewership drop and possible development and production drama, rumors began circulating after sources told Page Six that The Weeknd would not be planning a second season of The Idol. However, that may not be the case after all.

Article continues below advertisement

The HBO PR Twitter page confirmed on June 15 that no decisions have been made regarding the future of the show, and that they are continuing to look forward in sharing new episodes of the show. The Weeknd and Sam have not commented on these rumors, and showrunner Lily-Rose Depp has continued to do nothing but stand by the show, and thank them for choosing her to play Jocelyn.

‘The Idol’ was ordered in 2021, two years before entering danger of being canceled.

Cancellation rumors are still no shock after all that has gone down with the show. The creation and production of The Idol became a mess in the months after the show was ordered in November 2021. However, Rolling Stone reported that when Euphoria creator Sam Levinson took over as director in 2022, he scrapped the almost finished $54-$75 million project, and opted to rewrite and reshoot everything The Idol was already becoming.

Article continues below advertisement

The original director Amy Seimetz exited the series in April 2022 with the show moving in a “new creative direction.” However, once Deadline reported that The Weeknd wasn’t happy that it was leaning too much into a “female perspective,” it appeared as if that opinion played a huge role in why Amy left the project.