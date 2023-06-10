Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max Does Lily-Rose Depp Sing in 'The Idol'? Here's a Look at Her Potential Music Debut Does actress Lily-Rose Depp sing in 'The Idol'? Here is what the actress has said about the role and whether the singing is her real voice. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jun. 10 2023, Published 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Max

Among Max's hit shows is The Idol, starring popular singer The Weeknd and rising actress Lily-Rose Depp. The series spotlights Lily who plays the role of a pop culture icon. Viewers are starting to question if that is the actress who is the one actually singing.

Article continues below advertisement

So, is she actually singing in the show? Is Lily-Rose featured on the soundtrack for The Idol? Here are all the details on whether or not this is Lily's singing debut.

Does Lily-Rose Depp Sing in 'The Idol'?

Source: Max

Article continues below advertisement

Lily-Rose does indeed do all of the singing scenes for her character, Jocelyn, in The Idol — who may or may not be based on Britney Spears. But, the actress has been honest about how challenging it was for her to take on the role.

In an interview with The New York Times she said, "I was so nervous about the musical aspect. It’s not what I do and this character has been doing this her entire life."

Article continues below advertisement

The star went on to say that she was intimidated by The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye. "I remember the first time that I had to sing in front of Abel, I was, like, I’m going to blow my brains out," she admitted. "Little by little, we got to know each other more and got comfortable with each other."

Lily-Rose's voice is featured on 'The Idol' official soundtrack.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of her singing, Lily-Rose is also featured on the official soundtrack for The Idol, which is set to be released on June 30, 2023. The album features original music from the series, which includes features from BLACKPINK's Jennie, as well as Madonna.

According to the Genius tracklist of the album, Lily will be featured on one song in the soundtrack titled "Word Class Singer/I'm A Freak". It has not been confirmed if she will be featured in any of the other songs.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily-Rose's co-star The Weeknd also sings in 'The Idol'. But, not well.

Source: Max

Ironically, Lily's co-star The Weeknd portrays a character, Tedros, who is not very good at singing. The real-life music artist even revealed that playing a character like this affected him in his personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

For the first time in his career, Abel had to cancel a show. This situation occurred in Los Angeles back in September 2022. It left his fans very surprised and confused. The Grammy-winning artist credits his role in Idol for this mishap.

He said in an interview, "It was tough to go from one head to another. Then, after the concert, I lost my voice. No voice came out at all. That’s never happened before. My theory is that I forgot how to sing because I was playing Tedros, a character who doesn’t know how to sing. I may be looking too deeply into this, but it was terrifying."