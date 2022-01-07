The Weeknd's New Album "Dawn FM" Has Some Pretty Big Name Features on It

For fans of The Weeknd, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, marked a big day in the "XO" world. The Canadian crooner decided to release his highly-anticipated follow-up to 2020's "After Hours," titled "Dawn FM."

The 16-track project is already making waves, and fans are eagerly trying to decipher all of the other famous voices besides The Weeknd gracing its 52-minute run time.