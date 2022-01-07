The Weeknd's New Album "Dawn FM" Has Some Pretty Big Name Features on It

The Weeknd's New Album "Dawn FM" Has Some Pretty Big Name Features on ItBy Chris Barilla
Jan. 7 2022, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
For fans of The Weeknd, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, marked a big day in the "XO" world. The Canadian crooner decided to release his highly-anticipated follow-up to 2020's "After Hours," titled "Dawn FM."
The 16-track project is already making waves, and fans are eagerly trying to decipher all of the other famous voices besides The Weeknd gracing its 52-minute run time.
With that being said, who exactly is credited with a feature on "Dawn FM," and what else do we know about the album as it currently stands? Keep reading for a breakdown of The Weeknd's latest offering.
What features did The Weeknd include on "Dawn FM"?
Unlike his last album "After Hours," which had zero credited features, "Dawn FM" has four visible artists besides The Weeknd credited on its tracklist, and a slew of other features that weren't immediately listed.
Leading off the features that The Weeknd opted to include in the tracklist is the legendary comedian and actor Jim Carrey. You might be asking yourself how Jim, who is known for his electric personality and outlandish jokes, fits into a pretty serious R&B album, and that's entirely warranted.
Well, the star serves as the "host" for "Dawn FM," guiding listeners through the album as a sort of radio host. He even has a track named after him, which he also features on, titled "Phantom Regret by Jim."
The next artist featured on the album who is also mentioned on the tracklist is one of the most famous names in the music industry over the last 70 years: Quincy Jones.
With a record-holding 80 Grammy Award nominations, 28 Grammys, and a Grammy Legend Award from 1992, Quincy is one of the most influential figures in the history of modern music. Naturally, The Weeknd decided to tap him for a feature on "A Tale by Quincy," his namesake track.
Rounding out the features that are mentioned on the tracklist are two directly credited artists. The first is Tyler, The Creator, who joins The Weeknd on the album's eighth track titled "Here We Go... Again." This song also marks The Weeknd's latest admission into his love life, as he sings "my new girl, she a movie star," which could very well be in reference to Angelina Jolie, whom he was reportedly dating.
The final credited feature on the album comes by way of hip-hop veteran Lil Wayne. The iconic blond-dreds-sporting rapper joined forces with the Toronto superstar to create "I Heard You're Married." With an energetic, funky bass line behind the entirety of the track, it sees Lil Wayne exploring new sonics, but easily keeping up with The Weeknd to create a truly memorable bop.
"Dawn FM" also has a bunch of uncredited features on it as well.
If you thought that those aforementioned names were already a stacked list of people to feature on the album, there are actually a few more famous acts who worked on the project but weren't immediately credited with feature titles on its tracklist. Mega-group Swedish House Mafia was tapped to help The Weeknd bring "Dawn FM" to life, handling production for "How Do I Make You Love Me?" and "Sacrifice."
Continuing the trend of electronic music producers, The Weeknd also brought in hitmaker Calvin Harris to work on the album. Alongside Lil Wayne and The Weeknd, Calvin handled production for the previously mentioned "I Heard You're Married," giving it the signature funky bop that his production has become known for.
Famed producer Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, was one of the most prolific of The Weeknd's collaborators in the creation of "Dawn FM." He is credited with the creations of "Dawn FM," "Gasoline," "How Do I Make You Love Me?", "A Tale By Quincy," "Out of Time," "Best Friends," "Is There Someone Else?," "Starry Eyes," "Every Angel Is Terrifying," "Don't Break My Heart," and "I Heard You're Married." OPN is credited as an Executive Producer on the album.
Swedish producer Max Martin was also called to work on a good portion of the "Dawn FM" tracks. He is credited with the creations of "How Do I Make You Love Me?," "Take My Breath," "Sacrifice," "Don't Break My Heart," and "Less Than Zero." For his efforts, Max is also credited as an Executive Producer on the album.
Another two odd but well-placed features come by way of current Beach Boys members Bruce Johnston and Christian Love. Bruce is one of the most well-known members in the group's history, and Christian (the son of original member Mike Love) has now joined the group himself. Both feature as background vocals on "Here We Go... Again," and Bruce also serves as one of the song's producers.
The last uncredited big-name feature on the album comes by way of Josh Safdie, one half of the Safdie Brothers filmmaking duo that brought the world "Uncut Gems." Josh joins the album playing the role of Arthur Fleminger on the track "Every Angel Is Terrifying."
With all of that being said, it's clear that The Weeknd took care to craft an eclectic yet memorable list of features for his latest project. Be sure to check out "Dawn FM," streaming on all major services now!