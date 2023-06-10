All the Best Social Media Reactions to Max's 'The Idol' Premiere
Social media users are sharing their thoughts about Max's new series 'The Idol' and they are not holding back! Here are the best of the best.
So far, Max fans are buzzing about new series The Idol following its June 4, 2023 debut – and they are taking to social media to share their reactions! Find out what the Twitterverse and more are saying about the network’s latest drama series, starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.
“After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America,” the Max description notes of The Idol’s plot. “Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”
Juicy right? Here's what people are saying.
'The Idol' watchers react to Jocelyn's constant smoking on social media.
As we see in the first episode, main character Jocelyn seems to really enjoy puffing on her cigarettes. Twitter user @Queenofallerass wrote, “Jocelyn has smoked like five cigarettes and we’re only 30 minutes into the episode.”
User @Wildsidegrande agreed, adding a GIF from American Dad of character Francine smoking a cigarette, captioned, “Jocelyn every two minutes.” A third user, @Boymolish, chimed in with, “You would think The Idol was a cigarette commercial the way Jocelyn couldn’t do anything without smoking.”
Aside from the smoking, there were several other takeaways Max viewers found after watching the first episode of The Idol. And let's just say that not everyone is a fan of everything about the show.
‘The Idol’ has been met with mixed reviews so far.
Many were apprehensive to invest in The Idol after Rolling Stone published an exposé back in March surrounding a toxic work culture on the set of the show. One source told the publication working on the series was a “sh—show” thanks to the constant reworking of the series.
Another source said of creator Sam Levinson’s original idea for the script, “It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.”
Some fans also had a bone to pick with The Weeknd's acting chops.
“The Weeknd might be the worst actor of all time,” Twitter user @Thesolarcoffee wrote. “I’m crying dawg what is this?” Fellow Twitterer @Madmens4e7 seemingly agreed, writing, “Oh The Idol is bad. I cannot believe this monstrosity is replacing Succession Sunday,” and referring to the HBO mega hit that recently wrapped its final season.
However, on the other hand, plenty of viewers cannot get enough of The Idol and are happily adding it to their summer TV show lineups. “The first episode of The Idol was a 9/10,” Twitter user @ITboykal wrote. “I need another episode I am officially hooked.”
And then, we have Twitter users like @Ot4shvt who thought many planned to boycott The Idol due to the controversy. They expressed their confusion with this GIF of Mean Girls star Regina George, captioned, "What happened to not watching The Idol?"
You can watch The Idol starring Lily and The Weeknd on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Max! Then form your own opinion of hot topics like whether The Weeknd can act.