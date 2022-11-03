'The Real Love Boat' Fans Think the Show Was Canceled, But Was It Really Axed?

The series hasn't raked in the ratings, even in a plum timeslot between Survivor and The Amazing Race. Between that and the fact that new episodes don't seem scheduled to air, many viewers have assumed that the series has been canceled.

But did The Real Love Boat really get the hook, or is there a reason for the delay? Keep reading to find out if The Real Love Boat was canceled and where to watch episodes if you're one of the viewers who can't get enough of the show.