Trying to Find the Watery Bridge in 'Tears of the Kingdom'? How to Solve the Clues to the Quest You'll need to swim up a few watery bridges in 'Tears of the Kingdom' to find the Water Temple, and that requires completing the Clues to the Sky questline. By Jon Bitner Aug. 11 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

There are plenty of puzzles to solve in Tears of the Kingdom, but few are as challenging as the Watery Bridge riddle in the Clues to the Sky questline. Completion of this quest is required to get into the Water Temple, and compared to accessing all the other Temples in Hyrule, this one is a bit tricky. Here’s a look at how to find the Watery Bridge connecting Zora to the sky in Tears of the Kingdom, along with a few other tips to help you find your way to the Water Temple.

What is the Watery Bridge connecting Zora to the Sky in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?

The Watery Bridge connecting the Zora to the Sky can be accessed after completing several steps of the Clues to the Sky questline, and it’ll help you get into the Water Temple. After heading to Zora’s Domain and chatting with King Dorephan, you’ll be tasked with going to the Land of the Sky Fish.

On your map, this is a Sky Island known as the Floating Scales Island — and it’s hard to miss, due to its fish-like shape. There are several ways to get on top of this Sky Island, but most folks simply swim up the waterfall (or Watery Bridge) that’s flowing off its northern most point. Once you get to the Floating Scales Island, you’ll need to solve a mind-bending puzzle.

Based on an earlier conversation with Jiahto, here’s what you’re trying to do: “Stand upon the land of the sky fish, and behold its lofty view. Among the floating rocks you see, a droplet waits for you.” This might make it seem like you’re looking for a rock that’s shaped like a droplet, but that’s not actually the case. Instead, you’re trying to stand in a spot where several rocks form the outline of a droplet when looking out into the distance.

To find the correct angle, climb to the highest part of the Sky Island, then look down and to the southwest. When positioned properly, you’ll notice a bunch of floating rocks that create a giant teardrop. Equip your bow, fuse a King’s Scale to an arrow, then fire it through the opening. Do this, and you’ll then be able to head back to Sidon and continue on with your quest.

Link and Sidon will eventually come across another “Watery Bridge” in East Reservoir Lake, which will take you higher into the sky in Tears of the Kingdom and helps you reach the Water Temple. You’ll need to unblock a few pipes to create a waterfall, but it should be a walk in the park compared to the puzzle on Floating Scales Island.