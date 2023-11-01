We Tried That: Nestlé Sensations Frosted Flakes Cereal Milk May Be a New Breakfast Staple
We tried Nestlé Sensations Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavored Milk to see how it holds up against leftover milk from a bowl of cereal.
For some, there is nothing better about a bowl of cereal than slurping down the leftover milk that is now flavored with whatever cereal you just ate. And the Nestlé Sensations Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavored Milk is a testament to that since it tastes like Frosted Flakes right off the bat. So, we tried the milk with two different cereals to see how it affected the taste and if it may be a game-changer for cereal and breakfast aficionados everywhere.
Technically, the milk can be enjoyed on its own if you’d rather not mix it in with cereal, since the press release promises to combine “the magic of childhood meals with the delicious flavor of our iconic milk beverages.” It is also marketed as a beverage rather than a mandatory cereal add-in. But don't worry, because we tried the milk on its own and in cereal to get the most out of its sweet flavor. And one of those options may work for you.
We tried Nestlé Sensations Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavored Milk.
At first, I assumed that the Nestlé Sensations Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavored Milk was meant to mix in with cereal alone, so I did just that. When paired with Frosted Flakes, it adds some extra sweetness that you honestly don’t need. I then poured it in with a chocolate cereal, and surprisingly, the different kinds of sweetness worked together.
But to be honest, the best way to try the Frosted Flakes milk is to drink it on its own. We all love chocolate milk and some of us even have a thing for strawberry milk (which I will never understand, by the way). So there’s little reason to deny that having another flavored milk option, and one that includes a favorite childhood cereal is a welcome addition.
What other Nestlé Sensations flavors are there?
Nestlé also came out with milks for Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Froot Loops. And in January 2024, they’re rolling out Eggo Maple Waffle Flavored Milk. I’m all for milk that tastes like a fresher version of my leftover cereal milk.
But the idea of maple mixed with milk just is not it for me. Stay tuned for what we think of that, once it hits shelves. In the meantime, you can find the Nestlé Sensations Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavored Milk at participating grocery stores.