GOP Representative Cory Mills Faces Calls for Expulsion From the House — Here's Why "It’s just not even a fair comparison. This is obviously a political democratic tit for tat.” By Ivy Griffith Published April 15 2026, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: YouTube . @WESH 2 News

Spring 2026 became a time of cleaning house in Washington, D.C. After allegations forced Representatives Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) to resign from the House, eyes turned to GOP Representative Cory Mills, who had already been under the microscope for alleged ethics violations and a complicated domestic violence allegation.

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But what exactly did he do? With all the buzz on Capitol Hill about politicians finally being held accountable for poor behavior, the stories get intertwined and complicated. Here's what we know about what Mills did do, and what he didn't.

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What did Cory Mills do?

Mills's behavior doesn't appear to be on the same level as Swalwell's or Gonzales's. Swalwell is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from dozens of women, covering years. He was pressured to resign, saying in a statement per CNBC, "I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

Gonzales was accused of having an affair with a staffer, and the woman later went on to die by suicide. He also resigned, marking a turning point in accountability in both parties. Or so people hoped. Mills, however, remains firmly entrenched.

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Mills is alleged to have engaged in multiple concerning behaviors. The Hill reports, "Mills is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of dating violence, campaign finance violations, and more." His ex took out a restraining order against him, and it was alleged that they engaged in a physical altercation, although it seems later that her statement about the altercation was recanted.

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Will Cory Mills face expulsion from the House?

In November 2025, Representative Nancy Mace proposed a motion to officially censure him over the allegations, the outlet notes. However, the motion failed at that time. Now, after the resignation of Swalwell and Gonzales, calls are being renewed for his removal or resignation.

When News Nation interviewed him in April 2026, asking if he had heard about rumors suggesting he might face expulsion, Mills replied, “I had never been arrested, had never gone to any proceedings, and it was essentially just something where it was a bad breakup. It’s just interesting kind of seeing how you’re guilty by accusation as opposed to the way the rule of law truly works" (via The Hill).

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He explained, "One, I’m not married, so there’s one thing,” Which is true; the Representative was separated from his wife and in divorce proceedings at the time the restraining order was granted. He continued, "Two, I’ve never sexually harassed and/or had any complaints by any staffers or interns on the Hill. It’s just not even a fair comparison. This is obviously a political democratic tit for tat.”

@newsnationnow Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., says he has no plans to resign as he faces a potential expulsion vote from Congress for allegations of sexual and financial misconduct. Mills exclusively tells NewsNation’s Joe Khalil, “I don’t even fall into the same category as (Eric) Swalwell and (Tony) Gonzales.” ♬ original sound - NewsNation Source: TikTok / @newsnationnow