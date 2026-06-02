"You’re No Maniac" — Jay-Z References Past Stabbing, Disses Kanye West in Latest Freestyle "Them crackers got you publishing checks." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 2 2026, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Jay-Z made his first solo concert appearance during Philadelphia's Roots Picnic on Saturday, May 30, 2026. And during the set, he rattled off a four-minute freestyle that included disses towards Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, and Jaguar Wright. What did he say about the aforementioned artists?

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What did Jay-Z say about Kanye West during his Roots Picnic Freestyle?

After being off stage for six years, a return for Hova to the stage was likely to garner headlines. So it's no surprise that those who watched him were scrutinizing the lyrics in his freestyle and sharing their thoughts about them online.

His words for West appeared to reference Kanye's past commentary about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's three kids. "My children is some of them, have you n---as no shame? Y'all trying to get under skin, I really get under skin. Ask Un how I'm playin. Everybody thinks they're the ones insane. You're no maniac," the rapper said during his rap.

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Source: MEGA

This last portion is a direct reference to record producer Lance "Un" Rivera, who Jay-Z stabbed in a NYC nightclub in 1999. The verse implies that in spite of Kanye West's publicly erratic behavior, he isn't as prone to violent outbursts as Jay-Z is, hence the stabbing.

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Jay-Z replied to a Drake diss as well.

On Iceman, Drake apparently makes several references to Hova. Take "Janice STFU" for instance: "You boys got big on my name, that's big enough ... we know how you OGs rocking already my n---a, the jig is up." Hot 97 writes that "the line [is] ... a critique of veteran artists who ... have benefited from his success while maintaining a distance from public conflicts."

Finally a clearer audio of the Jay Z freestyle. pic.twitter.com/cYnZ8cV6C5 — K.O. (@kofromatatf) May 31, 2026 Source: X | @kofromatatf

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The hip-hop radio station went on to highlight how Drake continued his Hova slander on "Whisper My Name," where he tells listeners: "I'll take 500k, not the dinner, I never could learn s--t from none of y'all." This is a direct reference to a viral "$500,000 or dinner with Hov" debate that's been constantly meme'd on social media.

And then there was "Make Them Pay," where Drake says, "You n---as run and talk to Hov for a second opinion. Me, I stood ten Ts, and accepted the mission." In this verse, Drake mocks individuals who sought advice from Jay-Z throughout their careers.

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The way Jay Z did a 3 min freestyle at midnight and got all these people combing through the lyrics and that other dude put out 3 albums and all I hear about is streaming numbers. No culture, no admirers, just sheep.



3 mins. Vs 3 albums. — 𝕋ℍℝ𝕀𝕍𝔼 𝕆ℕ ℙ𝕌ℝℙ𝕆𝕊𝔼 🆘 🇺🇸 (@freepeeper) May 31, 2026 Source: X | @freepeeper

However, Drake states that he, by contrast, relied solely on himself. During the May 2026 show, the rapper said: "The jig is up, n---a, I'm up 10, wrong chart champ, n---as looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them."

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Jay-Z added: "Them crackers got your publishing checks, go talk tough to them, don't talk success to me. You n---as is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded. As for Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z said: "That lady back on that stuff, she sounds like she's in love with 'em. Her Ken can't even pick they kid, enough of them."

Charlamagne Tha God says he doesn't think Jay-Z was dissing other artists for clout in his Roots Picnic freestyle, claiming he was simply responding to everyone who has been speaking on his name for years:



"All these individuals that he addressed have been talking about Jay for… pic.twitter.com/fFYXI6gQy2 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) June 1, 2026 Source: X | @HotNewHipHop

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He continued: "A rapper can't be my opp, I got MAGA republicans/Them shots came from the very top of the government, good luck with them." As for Jaguar Wright, he said: "Quest introduced me to Jaguar, I don't know why I still f--k with him/You was wonderin' why I ain't do the freestyle rehearsal?"