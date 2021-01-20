Jennifer Lopez Broke Into Spanish During Her Inauguration Performance — Here's What She Said

On Jan. 20, a long list of high profile celebrities joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. to commemorate a history-making occasion — made even more historic with J-Lo’s performance of “This Land Is Our Land” and “America the Beautiful." While most of us were mesmerized by Jennifer’s all-white ensemble and ageless skin, many non-bilingual fans are wondering what exactly J-Lo shouted in Spanish in the middle of her Inauguration Day performance.

So, what did J-Lo say in Spanish during her inaugural performance?

Before the end of J-Lo’s inaugural performance, she paused to recite the last few lines of The Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish. She shouted, “¡Una nación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos!” which — translated into English — means "One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

While this may be J-Lo’s first Inauguration Day, she isn’t new to promoting cultural representation on major stages — she’s true to it. Last year, Jennifer and Shakira nearly broke the internet with their Super Bowl Halftime performance that featured J-Lo draped in a feather cape resembling a Puerto Rican flag and if that isn’t doing it for the culture, we don’t know what is.

Source: Rob Carr / Getty Images

After spending the last two decades packing stadiums and arenas with adoring fans, you would think that, for J-Lo, performing at the White House would be a piece of cake, but according to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, today’s performance hit quite differently for the entertainer.

