What Did Katt Williams Say About Ludacris? The Comment That Refuses to Die A jaw-dropping comment, a calm response, and an internet that refuses to move on keep this moment alive. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 15 2026, 10:45 a.m. ET

Katt Williams has built an entire career on saying the quiet part out loud. His interviews are rarely subtle, often chaotic, and almost always unforgettable. Whether people agree with him or not, when Katt talks, the internet listens, rewinds, clips, and reposts.

That’s exactly why one moment from 2024 keeps resurfacing. So, what did Katt Williams say about Ludacris? The answer involves a bold claim, a viral interview, and a reaction so calm it somehow made the whole thing even louder. Buckle up, this one gets crazy.

What did Katt Williams say about Ludacris that shocked so many people?

Katt made the comments during a 2024 appearance on Club Shay Shay, the podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe. While discussing fame and power in the entertainment industry, Katt brought up Ludacris in a way that immediately raised eyebrows. Katt suggested that Ludacris was connected to larger industry systems and leaned into familiar conspiracy language, including references to the Illuminati. He did not present evidence, but his confidence and delivery were unmistakable.

Shannon asked Katt if he was related to Ludacris. He responded, "No. So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing. And it had to be one or the other of us, and decisions had to be made. So it was both of us. We were equal." He continued, "One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn't do the sideburn thing no more with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies."

The story continued, "One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams. One person ended up with a light-skinned, ugly face wife; it's part of what they give you. I didn't get it. I'm not mad about it," he said. Within hours, people were reacting and sharing the conversation all over social media.

How did Ludacris respond?

According to WGCI, Ludacris offered up some freestyle in response. "Never been Illuminati/Only Ill-Luda-natti, and I only left with b---hes when coming from any party. Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/Never been a clout chaser or say s--t for likes." He continued, "RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earn every one of your Fast & Furious checks/Afro and with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/Addiction is on the rise, comedians check your temperature."

Ludacris addressed the comments again on The Breakfast Club. According to BET, he laughed it off and did not appear offended. He said, "It was so laughable when he said that. ... I couldn't believe what he was saying, you know what I mean? I took it as laughable because he's a comedian. And that's why I kind of responded with some laughable stuff."