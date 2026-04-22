What Did Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Do Before Resigning From Congress? A sudden resignation follows serious claims tied to disaster relief funds and campaign spending. By Darrell Marrow Published April 22 2026, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sheilacherfilusmccormick

Former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s fall from power was quick, but the allegations against her had been building for a while. According to AP, the Florida Democrat, who represented the state’s 20th Congressional District, resigned from Congress on April 21 just before a House Ethics Committee hearing that could have led to a recommendation for her expulsion.

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Sheila built her career as a lawyer, health care executive, and Democratic lawmaker. She earned a political science degree from Howard University and a law degree from St. Thomas University, according to her bio. Sheila also served on the House Veterans’ Affairs and Foreign Affairs committees and held leadership roles tied to women’s issues, Haiti, and the Congressional Black Caucus. She won the seat after the death of longtime Rep. Alcee Hastings and later secured reelection.

Source: Mega

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What did Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick allegedly do?

Federal prosecutors say the case centers on about $5 million in federal disaster relief funds that were mistakenly overpaid to her family’s health care company, Trinity Healthcare Services, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Guardian, prosecutors allege that the money moved through businesses, relatives, and associates to help bankroll her congressional campaign. They also say some of the funds went toward personal spending. Prosecutors say one purchase included a 3-carat yellow diamond ring. However, Sheila has pleaded not guilty and has denied wrongdoing.

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The House ethics case added another layer of trouble. The Office of Congressional Conduct said it referred questions about whether she requested community project funding for a for-profit entity, accepted campaign contributions tied to official actions, and approved office or campaign payments that may have violated House rules or reporting laws.

In March, the House Ethics Committee said multiple counts in its statement of alleged violations were proven by clear and convincing evidence. According to CBS News, the panel found 25 of 27 alleged violations proven after a seven-hour hearing.

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Investigators also accused her of presenting her campaign as self-funded when it was actually backed by money tied to that overpayment to her family’s company. Those findings set up the possibility of punishment and a broader push for expulsion from the House. Under the Constitution, expulsion takes a two-thirds House vote.

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Has Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned?

Sheila has not admitted guilt, but she has resigned from Congress. She continues to maintain her innocence in both the criminal case and the ethics matter. "I look forward to proving my innocence," she said in a statement to NPR. "Until then, my focus remains where it belongs: showing up for the great people of Florida's 20th District who sent me to Washington to fight for them."