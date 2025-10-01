Ted Cruz Appeared to Say We Should "Stop Attacking Pedophiles" in a Hearing Ted Cruz's latest verbal gaffe has attracted some attention. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 1 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Thanks in large part to the ongoing intrigue around Jeffrey Epstein and his relationship with President Trump, pedophilia is a topic in Washington, D.C., in ways that are fairly unusual. Epstein, you may recall, was convicted of trafficking girls and also had a well-established friendship with Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

All of that background brings us to what appears to have been a verbal slip-up from Ted Cruz on Sept. 30. During a hearing on the Trump administration's response to crime in cities, Cruz appears to have said something he didn't quite mean. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Ted Cruz say about pedophiles?

In the clip, which is going viral on social media, Cruz is discussing things that he hopes all politicians can agree are important around crime. "We should have bipartisan agreement," Cruz started. "How about we all come together and say, 'Let's stop murders?' How about we all come together and say 'Let's stop rapes?' How about we all come together and say, 'Let's stop attacking pedophiles?'"

While the first two things Cruz listed are definitely items most people should be able to agree on, it seems unlikely that Cruz actually meant to say that we should "stop attacking pedophiles." While it was most likely just a verbal gaffe (people unintentionally say the opposite of what they actually mean all the time), many were quick to leap on it as the kind of Freudian slip that might happen to Cruz because of what he knows about Trump's connection to Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

"That's the full clip. Ted Cruz wants people to stop attacking pedophiles, well, at least ONE particular pedophile," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Crazy that Ted Cruz hasn't cleared up his comments about coming together to protect pedophiles yet!" another person added. While most people know that it was a slip-up, many nonetheless took the opportunity to attack the senator.

Ted Cruz: “How about we all come together and say let's stop attacking pedophiles." 🤔pic.twitter.com/ZChpo8pO0K — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 30, 2025 Source: X/@RpsAgainstTrump

Article continues below advertisement

Has Ted Cruz said anything else about Epstein?

These comments were certainly an unfortunate slip-up, however, Cruz has shown at least some reluctance to "releasing the Epstein files" to the general public before. According to The San Antonio Current, Cruz voted against releasing the files in mid-September, as did most of the rest of the Republican caucus.

Although we don't know exactly what those files might contain, at least not in their entirety, it seems like most Republicans are worried that they could be damaging to President Trump, which is why they have so consistently voted against releasing more information about them.