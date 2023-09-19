Home > Gaming > Pokémon The Legendary Ogerpon Is One of Several Rewards You Can Get for Completing 'Teal Mask' The 'Teal Mask' DLC in 'Pokémon Scarlet & Violet' will reward players nicely with a new Legendary creature and more for completing the story in Kitakami. By Anthony Jones Sep. 19 2023, Published 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

Whether you booted up on Sept. 13 or just found the time to get started, the Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is now available and opens a brand-new region to explore. Trainers will head to Kitakami on a school trip to meet new people and Pokémon while unraveling this region’s famous mysterious folk tales.

It will take some time to finish The Teal Mask, especially if you’re a completionist hoping to fill out Kitakami’s PokéDex. But for all the trouble, you’ll get quite a cast of unique rewards that will certainly help you in upcoming Tera Raid Battles and the Indigo Disk DLC.

What do you get for completing the ‘Teal Mask’ DLC?

Historically, the Legendary Pokémon on a game’s key art can be caught by Trainers at some point throughout the title. The same rings true for Teal Mask, where you will encounter the mask-wearing Ogerpon. This battle will take place at the end of the DLC’s story.

Ogerpon will be a guaranteed capture once you get the chance during the encounter. For the most part, the Legendary is a very powerful female Grass-type with a mask-swapping gimmick. Depending on the mask she’s holding, that will change her secondary type and Ivy Cudgel move. After catching Ogerpon, the next set of rewards you will receive are those masks: The Cornerstone Mask, The Wellspring Mask, and The Hearthflame Mask. These items will shift her secondary type from Rock to Water to Fire.

Source: Nintendo

Lastly, you can grab a couple of cosmetic items after finishing the story from the grandparents of Kieran and Carmine. Simply run over to their house and keep talking to the grandmother to trigger a yellow bubble over her head. This new conversation will lead to you getting a Deep Blue and White/Gray Jinbei for your character to wear. These Jinbei were modeled after Carmine and Kiera’s outfits, so this is your best way of looking similar if you love their style.

You can get a Glimmering Charm to increase the amount of Tera Shards received from Raids for finishing the Kitakami PokéDex.

The most useful reward you can earn from Teal Mask is the Glimmering Charm from filling out the Kitakami PokéDex. The region will have 200 creatures spread across different areas on the day-to-night cycle, so it will take some effort to complete. Once you’ve done this, head to Reveler’s Road near Mossui Town.

