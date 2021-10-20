There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.

Walmart stated that the color is supposed to embody "renewal and hope," but the more pragmatically minded of us would probably also add that it could also represent cold hard cash. You know, because the organization's all about helping vets get work.

Some have also employed the usage of the green light during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote safe and healthy habits to help curb the coronavirus's spread.

Green isn't the only color that people are lighting up their porches with to make a statement, however.