Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Movies
'Triangle of Sadness'
Source: Neon

One 'Triangle of Sadness' Character Can Only Repeat the Words "In den Wolken"

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Mar. 1 2023, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Triangle of Sadness.

After a limited (emphasis on limited) theatrical release, Ruben Östlund's satirical black comedy film, Triangle of Sadness, is finally coming to Hulu. The Oscar-nominated flick follows a celebrity couple (Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) on a luxury cruise with wealthy guests, one of which is Therese (Iris Berben), a woman whose stroke left her in a wheelchair.

Article continues below advertisement

The stroke also left her struggling to speak, and she can now only communicate via a few select words. In the film, Therese can only repeat the words "In den Wolken." Wait, what does that mean? Keep reading to find out.

Iris Berben as Therese in 'Triangle of Sadness'
Source: Neon
Article continues below advertisement

What does "In den Wolken" mean in 'Triangle of Sadness'?

According to several sources and translation services, "In den Wolken" means "in the clouds."

Now, this may seem like a throwaway phrase, but when you think about it in regard to the film's overarching message, it makes a lot of sense. You may be wondering, "how does it make sense?" Well, if you're familiar with the expression "in the clouds," it refers to being out of touch with reality. See where we're going with this?

If not, no worries — a majority of the characters in the film are filthy rich, and critically-acclaimed filmmaker Ruben Östlund clearly thinks they all live up in the clouds, far from grounded reality. Wow, that's cinema.

Article continues below advertisement

While it's a genius yet minor creative decision, fans (including us) believe Therese constantly repeating "In den Wolken" is an unforgettable highlight from the Palme d'Or winner. One person tweeted, "the woman who found about 700 different ways to deliver 'In den Wolken' in Triangle Of Sadness [was] outrageously snubbed for Best Supporting Actress."

"Perhaps one of the few things I even remember about Triangle Of Sadness is that one of the characters kept saying 'In den Wolken' over and over again," another penned. We 100 percent agree — Therese stole the movie!

Triangle of Sadness will be available to stream on Friday, March 3, only on Hulu.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Fans Who Missed out Can Watch 'Armageddon Time' on This Streaming Service

Apple TV Plus's Neo-Noir Thriller 'Sharper' Is Set in the Big Apple — Was It Filmed There?

'Triangle of Sadness' Actress Charlbi Dean's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Latest Movies News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.