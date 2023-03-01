Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Neon One 'Triangle of Sadness' Character Can Only Repeat the Words "In den Wolken" By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 1 2023, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Triangle of Sadness. After a limited (emphasis on limited) theatrical release, Ruben Östlund's satirical black comedy film, Triangle of Sadness, is finally coming to Hulu. The Oscar-nominated flick follows a celebrity couple (Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) on a luxury cruise with wealthy guests, one of which is Therese (Iris Berben), a woman whose stroke left her in a wheelchair.

The stroke also left her struggling to speak, and she can now only communicate via a few select words. In the film, Therese can only repeat the words "In den Wolken." Wait, what does that mean? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Neon

What does "In den Wolken" mean in 'Triangle of Sadness'?

According to several sources and translation services, "In den Wolken" means "in the clouds." Now, this may seem like a throwaway phrase, but when you think about it in regard to the film's overarching message, it makes a lot of sense. You may be wondering, "how does it make sense?" Well, if you're familiar with the expression "in the clouds," it refers to being out of touch with reality. See where we're going with this?

If not, no worries — a majority of the characters in the film are filthy rich, and critically-acclaimed filmmaker Ruben Östlund clearly thinks they all live up in the clouds, far from grounded reality. Wow, that's cinema.

While it's a genius yet minor creative decision, fans (including us) believe Therese constantly repeating "In den Wolken" is an unforgettable highlight from the Palme d'Or winner. One person tweeted, "the woman who found about 700 different ways to deliver 'In den Wolken' in Triangle Of Sadness [was] outrageously snubbed for Best Supporting Actress."