What Does It Mean To Pardon Your Family? A Look at Biden’s Final Presidential Order The former president also pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci and House Committee members that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 21 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

On Monday, Jan. 20, President Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th U.S. President of the United States. The same day, his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, made one more power move.

Article continues below advertisement

Minutes before stepping down from office, President Biden pardoned his siblings and their spouses. Biden said he decided to protect his family from "unrelenting attacks" against him. But what exactly does it mean when the president pardons his family?

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What does it mean to pardon your family?

Pardoning a family member as a president offers the family members the same advantages as anyone else who receives the offer. Per The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Constitution grants the president the power to "grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States," with few limits on that power enacted by the Constitution.

In 1866, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the power to grant pardons “is unlimited except in cases of impeachment." This means once a pardon is set, the president's successors can't revoke or reverse the pardon. The decision works in Biden's favor, as the president expressed concerns over Trump using his presidency to take legal action against his family as retaliation.

Article continues below advertisement

🔥President Trump: “I was surprised that President Biden would go and pardon his own family, because that makes him look very guilty.”



pic.twitter.com/zzyAWKj1BV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 21, 2025

In his statement regarding his pardons, Biden said his family had been "subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt [him] — the worst kind of partisan politics.” "Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” he shared.