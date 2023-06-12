Home > Television > Stream & Chill What Does Johnny Depp Think of Lily-Rose's Role in 'The Idol'? His Thoughts, Revealed Lily-Rose Depp stars as ex-pop star Jocelyn in HBO's new sexually-charged series, 'The Idol.' Does Johnny Depp approve of his daughter's role? By Kelly Corbett Jun. 12 2023, Published 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The HBO series The Idol tells the story of Jocelyn, or "Joss," a former mega pop star looking to make a comeback. Lily-Rose Depp, aka Johnny Depp's daughter with ex Vanessa Paradis, stars as Joss while Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye stars as Tedros, a mysterious nightclub manager with a dark past who doubles as her love interest.

Although Lily has years of acting experience under her belt — with credits in The Dancer, Planetarium, The King, and more — this is her biggest role yet. And given that she is the offspring of arguably one of the most famous actors of all time, many fans went into watching the series with high hopes.

But unfortunately, the reviews on her performance and those relating to the show as a whole haven't been the best. "I greatly hope Johnny Depp is not watching his daughter's new show, cuz yikes," penned one user on Twitter.

Source: Eddy Chen/HBO

Another wrote: "Is #THEIDOL supposed to be ironically bad? Euphoria at least has a soul. This show is just The Weeknd being perverted to Johnny Depp’s daughter. Dial it back a bit, HBO." The show is being dragged for its overly explicit and sometimes violent sex scenes featuring Lily and The Weeknd, who is nine years her senior.

Is #THEIDOL supposed to be ironically bad? Euphoria at least has a soul. This show is just The Weekend being perverted to Johnny Depp’s daughter. Dial it back a bit HBO. — The Reach Around Podcast (@ReachAround_Pod) June 12, 2023

So, what does Johnny think about the show and his daughter's involvement? Find out below.

What does Johnny Depp think of 'The Idol?'

While it may be uncomfortable for a father to watch his daughter star in such graphic scenes, Johnny has no issue with Lily's role in The Idol. Per DailyMail.com a source close to Johnny told the outlet: "Johnny loves that Lily is carving out a career of her own and challenging herself to take on roles that interest her and test her."

The source added that the renowned actor is happy to see her becoming her own person in the industry. "He is proud of her and not lending anything to the extra chatter and drama that the role brings. He believes that she must be doing something right since the role is getting so much attention, and he is proud of her success."

