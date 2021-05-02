What Does Luke Gulbranson Say on the 'Summer House' Reunion? Fans Are Curious

What Does Luke Gulbranson Say on the 'Summer House' Reunion? Fans Are CuriousBy Leila Kozma
May. 2 2021, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
From pregnancy scares to heated fights, Season 5 of Summer House had no shortage of unforgettable scenes. Unlike ever before, the cast members were required to stay in the Hamptons, N.Y., for the duration of the whole of the shooting, with no breaks in-between. The new set-up likely intensified already existing points of conflict between stars like Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller or Hannah Berner and ... everybody. So, what did the stars have to say to each other during "Reunion Part 1?"
As a preview hints, Luke will say something major in "Reunion Part 2" of 'Summer House.'
"Reunion Part 1" led to many revelations. In a crucial scene, Hannah, Paige DeSorbo, and Amanda Batula admitted that they made a nifty bet on how long Lindsay Hubbard's now ex-boyfriend, Stephen Traversie, would last inside the Summer House. During the episode, they also revisited a previous fight about cleaning, while they also looked at the issues separating Hannah from the cast. So, what was Luke's input?
"There's something I wanna clear up and something that I'm clearly going to break the fourth wall and I apologize but this is something I have to say," Luke said during the preview for "Reunion Part 2."
As the preview hints, the comment was likely directed at Hannah, who, at one point in "Reunion Part 2," stormed off the stage in tears. Unfortunately, what Luke said to Hannah is yet to be revealed.
The cast of 'Summer House' confronted Hannah in the second half of "Reunion Part 1."
In the second half of "Reunion Part 1," the cast members made strong efforts to get to the bottom of the issues causing near-permanent friction — most of which pertain to Hannah.
As Lindsay argued, she got into fights with the men in the house on several occasions — but it never occurred to her to classify these as the manifestations of "toxic masculinity." Others chimed in to point out that Hannah uses buzzwords too zealously.
But it was Kyle who issued the most vitriolic form of criticism. In the episode, he told Hannah that she was two-faced and that she let down her friends one too many times. The points Kyle raised resonated with viewers, many of whom took it to Twitter to applaud him.
"Kyle is winning this reunion I don't care #Summerhouse #SummerhouseReunion" tweeted @takesome_e.
Others headed to the social media platform to praise Danielle Olivera for sharing several illuminating points.
"Danielle is straight up *spilling* at the #SummerHouse reunion. What else is new?" tweeted @gibsonoma.
"Danielle is bringing her A-Game to the reunion and I am here for it #summerhouse" tweeted @queensofbravo.
"Reunion Part 2" of 'Summer House' will shed light on Luke and Hannah's back and forth.
"Reunion Part 2" of Summer House will likely cast light on Amanda's fallout with Hannah. As a preview suggests, she only learned about Hannah's engagement via social media — which she likely felt was the last straw.
The forthcoming episode is set to feature a segment in which Hannah and Luke will revisit their unconventional friendship — and possibly offer a new explanation as to what went down between them during and after Season 4 of Summer House.
"Reunion Part 2" of Summer House airs on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10.15 p.m. ET on Bravo.