What Does "Mayonnaise on the Elbow" Mean? It Doesn't Mean What You May Think The term is trending on social media. By Niko Mann Published July 11 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET

People are asking what the term "mayonnaise on the elbow" means after it was used in a comedy skit by Kountry Wayne on Facebook on July 7. The hilarious video has been viewed more than one million times so far, and the video is also trending on TikTok after being shared by fans.

The video skit features characters Larry and his wife, Bethany, as they have an argument with the president of their neighborhood Homeowners' Association. The video was captioned, "Larry puts hands on the HOA President for talking to Bethany, and it gets weird."

What does "mayonnaise on your elbow" mean?

In the comedy skit by Kountry Wayne, Larry and Bethany have an argument with the president of the HOA in their neighborhood. After the HOA president snaps at Bethany to "back up," Larry gets upset and grabs him by his lapel. Bethany is white, and Larry and the HOA president are Black. "Don't talk to my wife like that," said Larry, prompting the president to say, "What's wrong with you? I'm the president, homey!"

As the fight continues, the HOA president exclaims, "You better get off me. Just 'cause you got mayonnaise on your elbow! Just 'cause you got mayonnaise on your elbow! Get off of me, Mayonnaise!" "Mayonnaise, all on the elbow! ... You married it! You married it!" "You the sellout," he continues. "Mayonnaise on the elbow! Mayonnaise on the elbow! She knows what it means! She knows what it means!" The phrase means that Larry married a white woman and has her on his arm. Hence the term, "Mayonnaise on the elbow!"

The HOA president continues to shout "mayonnaise on the elbow" at Larry, even as he gets into his car before driving away. "I'm the president!" "Well, go on then, Obama. Get your a-- down the street," Larry replies. "Mayonnaise on the elbow! Mayonnaise on the elbow! MAYONNAISE ON THE ELBOW," the HOA president shouts. Fans loved the sit and couldn't get over the "Mayonnaise on the elbow" line. "I am truly tickled at this skit," wrote one. "I’m about to go around yelling mayonnaise on the elbow."

"Mayo on the elbow took me out," added another. TikTok user @landlinetrell was also quite tickled by the comedy skit. "I've never heard of this before," he said. "I'm a believer in interracial relationships. I'd never go against that. ... I wouldn't take nothing off the table ... pick what you want ... but, the way he looked," he continued as he giggled. "When he said, 'don't get mad at me 'cause you got Mayonnaise on your elbow' ... omg!"