What Does Meeting Medusa Mean? TikTok Users Link It to Tattoos and Trauma Survival By Trisha Faulkner Published April 8 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET

There’s a mythical phrase spreading across TikTok — tucked into captions, whispered in comment sections, and etched permanently into skin. It’s not loud or obvious. For those who understand it, however, the meaning is impossible to ignore. The phrase is “I met Medusa.” It is mysterious and has a lot of people asking: What does meeting Medusa mean?

On the surface, it sounds like a reference to Greek mythology. Medusa — the woman with snakes for hair who could turn people to stone. Unfortunately, her story goes deeper than most people realize. In some of the older versions, Medusa wasn’t a monster at all. She was a victim. Assaulted by Poseidon in Athena’s temple, then punished for it by being turned into something terrifying. Now, that version of the story is being reclaimed and used as a symbol of trauma and healing.

What does meeting Medusa mean? On TikTok, it’s become a quiet way to say, "I survived."

For many, saying they met Medusa is a way to talk about sexual assault without needing to share details. It is a coded expression — an emotional shortcut — for something that’s hard to explain. That’s where the tattoos come in.

The Medusa tattoo has become more than just a design. It’s a symbol. A statement. A way to turn pain into something permanent, visible, and powerful. TikTok creators have been sharing their tattoos and their stories, often with minimal words but deep impact. One person simply showed their tattoo and wrote, “She wasn’t the monster. She was made into one.”

Hashtags involving meeting Medusa and the Medusa tattoo have been attached to hundreds of emotional videos. Scrolling through, you’ll find a collection of emotional posts, beautiful tattoos, and declarations of survival. For some, the tattoo is part of a healing journey. For others, it’s a way to reclaim their story — on their own terms.

Of course, not every Medusa tattoo is about trauma. Some people choose the design for aesthetic reasons or as a symbol of feminine power. For many, Medusa is used so they don’t have to explain the whole story. It is about being seen and feeling strong.

Not everyone agrees with shifting the meaning of “I met Medusa.”

As with most trends on TikTok, people have tried to give “I met Medusa” broader or alternative meanings. One creator, Michael Gil, offered a poetic interpretation about facing emotional pain or the power of women — but the reaction wasn’t exactly warm. In the comments, viewers were quick to push back. Many felt that expanding the phrase beyond its original use took away from its real meaning.

TikTok is no stranger to phrases evolving in unexpected ways, but this one seems to be holding its ground. Clicking on the trending searches like “what does I met Medusa mean” or “imetmedusa” doesn’t pull up poetry or empowerment metaphors. It pulls up survivors. Tattoos. Real stories. It’s clear that, for now, the community doesn’t want the meaning changed — and they’ve made that known.

Tattoo artists have also become more aware of symbols like Medusa. One creator shared that he had done several Medusa tattoos before anyone explained what they represented. Once he understood, he said his “heart broke.” Now, every time someone asks for a Medusa design, he sees it differently. It’s no longer just art — it’s a story someone might not be ready to tell out loud.

That nuance was also captured in a POV video by TikTok user @iamaniyahraine. The video features a woman is hanging out with friends when someone casually reveals they just got a Medusa tattoo. The room goes quiet. The vibe changes. One friend gently asks, “Are you OK? Do you want to talk?”

It’s a small, fictional moment, but it hits hard. Furthermore, it shows why understanding the meaning behind symbols like Medusa matters. So, if someone you care about gets a Medusa tattoo, you respond appropriately. Unfortunately, the phrase “meeting Medusa” doesn’t just have a singular meaning. It is something someone carries with them because they faced something life-changing — and they’re still here.