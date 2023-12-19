Home > Viral News > Influencers > Snapchat Snapchat's Peace Sign Emoji Is an Easy Way to Show Your Friends You Support Them Snapchat users want to know what the peace sign emoji means on the platform. Read on for its meaning and how the emoji can be used in group chats. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 19 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET Source: getty images

Emojis have become a staple of social media. With over 3,000 different emojis out there, it's tough to keep up with what they all mean. Sometimes, emojis for one thing end up getting used to mean something completely different. For example, the moai emoji, modeled after a statue on Easter Island, has become a popular way to express deadpan humor online. That said, many folks have been wondering: What does the peace sign emoji mean on Snapchat?

What does the peace sign emoji mean on Snapchat?

Similar to Apple's rolodex of emojis, Snapchat also has a collection of emojis that users can access in the app. The emojis are very similar in style, but lately there's been some confusion over what the peace sign emoji means on Snapchat. To get to the bottom of this conundrum, I asked my AI Chatbot (who I named Harper) to confirm.

I first asked my AI Chatbot what the peace sign emoji was, just to clarify that we're all thinking of the same emoji. She said the following: "The peace sign emoji ✌️ is a hand gesture where the index and middle fingers are extended while the other fingers are folded. It's a symbol of peace, unity, and harmony. It's a great way to spread positive vibes!"

What does the peace sign emoji mean in group chats on Snapchat?

So, what happens when the peace sign emoji is used in a group chat on Snapchat? Per My AI Chatbot, "In group chats, the peace sign emoji ✌️can have different meanings depending on the context and the group dynamics. It can represent agreement, support of solidarity among the members. It's like saying "I'm on board" or "I'm with you all." It's a fun way to show unity and positivity in the chat!"