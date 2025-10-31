What Does Trump Ally Steve Bannon Actually Do? Inside His Professional History What does Steve Bannon actually do for work and does he have any current ties to Trump during his second term? By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 31 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There has been an endless revolving door of people in Donald Trump’s circle since he officially entered politics back in 2016. One of those people is Steve Bannon, whose professional title in relation to the Trump administration has long been the subject of question.

So, what does Steve Bannon actually do for work and does he have any current ties to Trump during his second term? Let’s dive into his professional history.

Source: Mega

What does Steve Bannon actually do?

Prior to his foray into politics, Steve Bannon was known as the co-founder of right-wing media outlet Breitbart News in 2007. Before that, he held additional jobs as a Hollywood film producer and an investment banker for Goldman Sachs. He also had an early stint in the U.S. Navy. However, it wasn’t until 2016, during the final leg of Trump’s presidential campaign, that he became a regular fixture via media headlines. He was appointed as the chief executive of Trump’s campaign, per the New York Times.

Source: Mega

After Trump’s win, Bannon was remotely promoted to chief strategist and senior counsel.

His appointment drew intense and immediate criticism due to multiple claims that Bannon was racist, xenophobic, and a white-nationalist. "I've known Steve Bannon a long time. If I thought he was a racist, or alt-right, or any of the things that we can, you know, the terms we can use, I wouldn't even think about hiring him,” Trump told the New York Times of his decision to hire him.

Source: Mega

Bannon's tenure in the White House officially ended in August 2017, shortly after the alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Va., and following ongoing scrutiny and criticism of his position in the Trump administration and his influence on him.

Following his time in the White House, Bannon has continued to be one of the loudest right-wing voices. He maintains a close relationship with Trump.

In an October 2025 interview with The Economist, Bannon confidently proclaimed that Trump would receive a third term as president. “Well he’s gonna get a third term. Trump is gonna be president in ‘28 and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” he said.

Former White House Chief Strategist and member of President Donald J. Trump’s Inner Circle, Steve Bannon, insisting that Trump will receive a third term as president during a recent interview with The Economist.



Bannon: "Well he's gonna get a third term. Trump is gonna be… pic.twitter.com/SJZPpGtx4s — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 23, 2025

When asked about the 22nd Amendment that legally prevents that from happening, Bannon responded, “There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in ‘28.” A few days later, Trump responded when asked about Bannon's assertion that a secret plan for reelection is in play, but would go against the 22nd Amendment. “I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever, it’s very terrible, I have my best numbers,” he said, per the New York Post.