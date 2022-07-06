Kamala's Broken Necklace in 'Ms. Marvel' Has Several Layers of Meaning

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for both the Ms. Marvel TV show (Episode 5) as well as the comics.

How does Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) broken necklace act as part of the shape of her new identity as the superhero Ms. Marvel? The Disney Plus series is slowly but surely explaining how Kamala's iconic Ms. Marvel comic book costume was created, piece by piece.

Kamala has yet to call herself Ms. Marvel in the television series. She's still figuring out who Kamala Khan is, let alone who she is as a superhero!