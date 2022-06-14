'Peaky Blinders' Is Full of Romani Words — What Does "Tickna Mora O'Beng" Mean?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

During the Season 6 premiere of Peaky Blinders, viewers find Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in Miquelon Island, Canada, four years since the jaw-dropping events of the fifth installment.

While in the Great White North, Tommy plans to embark on a few business ventures. However, his stay comes to an abrupt end once Lizzie (Natasha O'Keeffe) calls from Birmingham and informs her husband about their ill daughter.