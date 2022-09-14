Morgan and Binh Still Don't Trust Each Other on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Sept. 14 episode of Married at First Sight.

Despite the fact that Morgan and Binh were all in with the experiment on Married at First Sight, they got a late start to their marriage. Binh tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before their wedding day and their ceremony was postponed, which delayed their nuptials and put them behind the other couples in terms of time spent together.