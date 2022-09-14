Morgan and Binh Still Don't Trust Each Other on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Sept. 14 episode of Married at First Sight.
Despite the fact that Morgan and Binh were all in with the experiment on Married at First Sight, they got a late start to their marriage. Binh tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before their wedding day and their ceremony was postponed, which delayed their nuptials and put them behind the other couples in terms of time spent together.
And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Sept. 14 episode of MAFS, they butt heads over a loss of trust, proving that they really can't catch a break. But what happened between Morgan and Binh to make the MAFS couple so upset with each other that they may not give their marriage a fighting chance?
What happened between Morgan and Binh on 'Married at First Sight'?
Prior to the Sept. 14 episode of MAFS, Morgan and Binh already had issues. They fought on their honeymoon when Binh learned that Morgan wasn't totally truthful about her occupation. She explained that she was still in nursing school while working as a nurse to obtain a higher degree. Binh took this to mean she had lied about her profession and where she is in life when she initially spoke to the experts.
It created a rift that only seems to have grown. Because in the Sept. 14 episode, things are still rough between them. And now, in the clip, Morgan calls out Binh for talking about their problems with the other men in the experiment.
"You're telling me you don't wanna do lies, you're telling me that lies are awful and horrible, but you've been lying to my face, essentially daily." Morgan says in the clip.
She says that Binh has confided in fellow MAFS cast member Justin about their marriage behind her back numerous times.
Morgan and Binh's wedding was postponed.
Maybe things were doomed from the start for Morgan and Binh. Unlike the other couples this season, they had to wait to get married because Binh contracted COVID-19. At the time, he promised to make it up to his new wife with another future honeymoon anywhere she wanted, but the time lost seems to have made a difference in how they've progressed as a couple.
To be fair, Morgan and Binh aren't the only cast members in Season 15 who could use some of Pastor Cal's magic couples therapy. But you can't help but wonder if they're in such a rough spot because they got a late start.
Are Morgan and Binh together after 'MAFS'?
We don't know for sure who stays together and who gets divorced in Season 15 of MAFS. But there are rumors that Morgan and Binh don't even make it to Decision Day. For now, that's not confirmed. But with the way things are going, are you even surprised?
Hopefully, even if Morgan and Binh can't work through their issues on MAFS, they can take something away from the experience.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.