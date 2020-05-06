Ridge Forrester From ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Has Been on Quite the Ride

There are some soap operas that have been on TV longer than many of us have been alive. Their popularity doesn’t seem to waiver, even when streaming services came into play. The Bold and the Beautiful has been one that’s stood the test of time — having been on air since 1987. There are many characters on the show that have been around since the beginning and some that left years ago. One character — Ridge Forrester — has been a mainstay since the show’s inception… but what has happened to him has been a whirlwind.

What happened to Ridge Forrester on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?

Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful is the son of Eric Forrester and Setphanie Douglas, and is part of one of the main families in the fictional show. He has four half-siblings, and he’s always played as the favorite child, and his siblings knew this. In true soap opera form, it turned out that he wasn’t the son of Eric, but was actually the biological son of Massimo Marone, another major player in the show.

Since the character first hit the show 33 years ago, he’s been on quite the ride and has had several twists and turns. Originally played by actor Ronn Moss from 1987 through 2012, and now played by actor Thorsten Kaye, after Ronn left the show, there have been some significant storylines in Ridge’s life.

He lost his first wife to cancer, then thought his second wife, Taylor, was dead twice. He falsely plead guilty to murder to protect someone he loved, had a serious injury during a fist fight and had to change his career as a result. His daughter turned out to not actually be his, he divorced Taylor and married another woman, had twin girls, then had an affair, and was pronounced dead when he wasn’t actually so.

