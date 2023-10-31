Home > Entertainment > Music Drummer Aaron Spears Has Died at Age 47, Leaving Many Wondering What Happened Aaron Spears, who drummed for everyone from Usher to Lady Gaga, recently died at just 47 years old, leading many to wonder what happened. By Joseph Allen Oct. 31 2023, Published 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although you might not know his name, you've almost undoubtedly heard the beats of drummer Aaron Spears. Aaron has worked as a pop drummer at the highest levels of music, and was nominated for a Grammy in 2004 for his collaborations with Usher. Recently, news broke that Aaron had died at just 47 years old, leading many to wonder exactly what happened to him.

Aaron's death was first announced through a statement on his Instagram account by his wife. Aaron was treated as one of the best drummers in popular music, which explains why so many high profile people paid tribute to him following the news of his death.

What happened to Aaron Spears?

In the statement, Aaron's wife Jessica explained what Aaron meant to their family. “It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband, Aaron Spears,” the post said. “Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August."

"His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe," the post continued. "We were blessed to have him in our lives, and his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us. We appreciate all the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Please remember Aaron for the incredible person he was and the amazing music he brought into our world."

What was Aaron Spears's cause of death?

Jessica's post did not include any details on the circumstances around Aaron's death, and she also asked for privacy as she and her family work through what must be a very difficult time. As a result, we don't know what Aaron's cause of death was, and it seems like Jessica would very much appreciate it if speculation around what happened was kept to a minimum.

Many celebrities paid tribute to Aaron.

Following the news of his death, many artists who had worked with Aaron expressed sadness over his death. I can’t wrap my head around this. We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron. The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling," Ariana Grande wrote. "I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together. Thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always."