Home > Entertainment Abe Kanan Left 'The Angi Taylor Show' on Chicago's Rock 95.5 — What Happened? What happened to WCHI-FM aka Rock 95.5 Chicago host Abe Kanan? The executive producer and co-host of 'The Angi Taylor Show' has left. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 28 2023, Published 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@abeknana

At a time when networks are losing money, going through layoffs, and acquiring new programs, many radio personalities have been enduring major changes. In some cases, the talent have decided to expand their careers elsewhere, while other folks have been given pink slips.

Article continues below advertisement

As such, when the news of popular radio personalities leaving their networks makes headlines, it’s easy for folks to believe that the state of the industry is to blame. However, many contract issues stem from differences when it comes to the green, aka money. After Chicago radio personality Abe Kanan of 95.5 bid The Angi Taylor Show farewell, fans wanted the intel on the co-host and executive producer's departure. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Abe Kanan?

In a July 25, 2023, Instagram post, Abe Kanan of Rock 95.5 Chicago explained why he decided to leave The Angi Taylor Show behind after three years of serving as an executive producer and co-host.

“After negotiating with Rock 95.5, we could not come to an agreement on a new contract,” Abe said in his statement online. “I loved every minute of working at this station and with Angi. Angi is the best. There are too many people to mention, but I worked with many wonderful people. Our listeners are amazing. Thanks for spending your mornings with me for the past three years. Thank you to everyone. My compliments.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans, of course, were saddened to hear the news. "Rock 95.9 needs to pay this man," someone wrote in the comments under his announcement. "Angi is great but this show isn't the same, man," another lamented.

Article continues below advertisement

"I know not the same station but so far this year radio lost Justin and Ali from Q101, Ed Lover in the morning from 104.3 and now the great Abe and Conrad. Good luck Abe, been listening to you since the Loop days," another listener commented.

Where is Abe Kanan going?

While Abe was very open in his social media post about his decision to depart 95.5, he didn't reveal any details about his next steps with his radio career. As fans have wondered where he'll end up, they likely won't have to wait too long for him to land another gig.

Article continues below advertisement

After all, Abe has quite an extensive resume that includes hosting SiriusXM’s Howard 101 and working at WLUP Chicago, WIIL Kenosha WI, and WDYL Richmond, per Radio Insight. Additionally, Abe worked mornings at Cumulus Media Rock X93.9, WNDX Indianapolis from 2019 to 2020 and later found himself cut from WKQX Chicago due to COVID-19 cuts.