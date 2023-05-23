Wondering What Happened to Your Daily Brain Candy Quiz? You're Not the Only One
What happened to Brain Candy? The daily quiz app experiences downtime, and its absence is felt by its many users. Here's what we know.
Whether you're trying to sneak in a little procrastination during a work day or the entire office joins in on a shared experience that provides a short but necessary reprieve from work, we've all hopped in on daily online quizzes and challenges. In 2017, HQ Trivia took the world by storm as an interactive mobile trivia game where participants had the chance to split an actual prize pool of $1,500. In October 2021, folks became obsessed with Wordle as they racked their heads over five-letter words.
Among these many daily bursts of entertainment, whether they're short-lived or ongoing, there's Brain Candy. While the name is attached to several separate entities, this service sends out emails containing daily trivia quizzes, allowing users to answer them for a daily score. Between testing your breadth of knowledge or learning something new, Brain Candy quite literally touts itself as nourishment for your mind.
However, many users have reported that the service isn't working. What happened to Brain Candy?
What happened to Brain Candy, the daily trivia quiz challenge?
While the Brain Candy trivia quiz site typically sends out emails containing new quizzes for users, new ones haven't appeared as of May 23, 2023. The site itself, braincandy.net also cannot be accessed as of this writing.
Both the site and the service appear to be down, though there has been no statement as to what exactly happened to the service.
In all likelihood, it's an issue with the servers. When it comes to most online apps and services like Netflix or Instagram, an outage will likely affect multiple users and will have no direct cause other than something that must be addressed by its creators. Until that happens, all others can do is keep hitting the refresh button to see if and when the site and its services will continue functioning as normal.