Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Wondering What Happened to Your Daily Brain Candy Quiz? You're Not the Only One What happened to Brain Candy? The daily quiz app experiences downtime, and its absence is felt by its many users. Here's what we know. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 23 2023, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

Whether you're trying to sneak in a little procrastination during a work day or the entire office joins in on a shared experience that provides a short but necessary reprieve from work, we've all hopped in on daily online quizzes and challenges. In 2017, HQ Trivia took the world by storm as an interactive mobile trivia game where participants had the chance to split an actual prize pool of $1,500. In October 2021, folks became obsessed with Wordle as they racked their heads over five-letter words.

Article continues below advertisement

Among these many daily bursts of entertainment, whether they're short-lived or ongoing, there's Brain Candy. While the name is attached to several separate entities, this service sends out emails containing daily trivia quizzes, allowing users to answer them for a daily score. Between testing your breadth of knowledge or learning something new, Brain Candy quite literally touts itself as nourishment for your mind. However, many users have reported that the service isn't working. What happened to Brain Candy?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Brain Candy, the daily trivia quiz challenge?

While the Brain Candy trivia quiz site typically sends out emails containing new quizzes for users, new ones haven't appeared as of May 23, 2023. The site itself, braincandy.net also cannot be accessed as of this writing.

Both the site and the service appear to be down, though there has been no statement as to what exactly happened to the service.

Article continues below advertisement

DID IT AGAIN, PEEPS! YUP! SURE DID! SCORED A PERFECT SCORE ON THE BRAIN CANDY QUIZ OF THE DAY! YAY ME! LOL! — Anne Marie Smith (@AnneSmi12062790) February 16, 2023