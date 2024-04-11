Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo BravoCon Is Sitting out for 2024, but Here's What to Expect for This Year and Next Prospective BravoCon 2024 attendees got some pretty disappointing news, but Bravo is hoping to smooth things over in the future. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 11 2024, Published 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For all intents and purposes, reality TV show fandoms have become as expansive as regular ones. Fans of the stuff you might see on Bravo may argue that the exaggerated storylines and melodrama on reality TV can be just as compelling as the stories you might see in fictional drama. In fact, Bravo shows have generated large enough fanbases that they kicked off their own convention space. In 2020, Bravo began holding annual BravoCon events for all things Bravo and reality.

As you might expect, BravoCon is a popular weekend event that allows fans to check out celebrity panels, exclusive photo ops, and even party up with signature cocktails. The first few events took place at the Javits Center in New York City, which has served as the de facto home for regular conventions like New York Comic Con for years. In 2023, the event moved to Las Vegas. As of 2024, well, you may want to put your travel plans on hold. What happened to BravoCon 2024?



What happened to BravoCon 2024? It's not happening, but there are still events on the horizon.

In an official statement from the Bravo network posted on April 10, 2024, it was revealed that BravoCon was effectively canceled for this year. Technically speaking, however, no BravoCon 2024 was even formally announced. While prospective attendees may be disappointed by the lack of an event for 2024, Bravo has already lined up new events for this year and beyond.

Within their official statement, Bravo announced Watch Party, a "first in a series of upcoming events" for 2024. This event is set to take place in New York and Los Angeles. Fans will be able to attend these events and check out advance screenings and sneak peeks of Bravo's new shows. Dates and times are currently TBD, but Watch Party by Bravo is expected to take place this spring.

And for BravoCon hopefuls, there's no need to fear. In light of no BravoCon for 2024, BravoCon 2025 has already been confirmed. Next year's event will take place at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas between Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, 2025. Tickets aren't being sold just yet, but fans are encouraged to book hotels with Caesars Palace, Harrah's, and the Linq for "exclusive perks." Just mention that you're attending for BravoCon 2025 when booking.

As of this writing, there are no explicit statements regarding why there will be no 2024 event. While some previous BravoCon attendees are disappointed with the lack of an event this year, many are already eagerly looking forward to what 2025 has in store for the convention. Bravo will also keep fans posted on other 2024 events in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.