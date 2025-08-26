What Happened to Calah Jackson's Sister Changed the 'McBee Dynasty' Star Forever The Bravo reality series returned with a second season in the summer of 2025 after finding a new home. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 26 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The second season of McBee Dynasty allowed the titular family to return to television while they attempt to turn their farm and cattle business into a billion-dollar juggernaut. Steven, Jesse, Cole, and more family members continued to find new ways to make their enterprise thrive in an aggressive landscape. Unfortunately, there was one tragedy they just couldn't shake from their minds.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the members of the extended family unexpectedly passed away in 2024. Calah Jackson used to be married to Steven McBee Jr., but before their marriage came to an end, the young woman's sister died. Mallory Jackson was 26 years old at the time of her passing. What happened to Calah Jackson's sister? Let's dive deep into the tragedy that shook the entire foundation of McBee Dynasty.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Calah Jackson's sister?

According to Calah Jackson's official Instagram profile, Mallory Jackson died in May 2024. The loss was shocking for her entire family, considering Mallory's young age. Ever since her little sister died, Calah has been devastated. The reality television star has found it hard to move on after the tragedy that struck her loved ones. The unfortunate passing took place before the second season of McBee Dynasty had a chance to premiere on television.

Unlike other reality series, such as Love Island, McBee Dynasty isn't centered around a competition. Instead, the Bravo show entertains audiences through the unpredictable family dynamics established at the farm and cattle business. Mallory's untimely passing was always going to play a major role for the McBee family moving forward, considering how Calah was still married to Steven McBee Jr. when it happened.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Calah Jackson's sister die?

By the time the second season of McBee Dynasty premiered, details surrounding Mallory's death hadn't been shared by Calah Jackson or any other member of the family. Both the obituary written for the girl and Calah's social media posts were very respectful toward the deceased, with the family opting for keeping their privacy after the tragedy. Whatever happened to Mallory Jackson, it appears that the information won't be made available to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Calah Jackson has relied on the support of her family during her grieving period. During the second season of McBee Dynasty, the reality star was seen talking to her mother about her sister, according to Bravo. Calah feels happy about how Mallory's presence can be felt in her life, even if her sister is no longer with her physically. While Calah and Steven are no longer together, the second season of the series also revealed that the McBee heir is still looking to fix their relationship.