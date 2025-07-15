Meet Steve McBee Sr.'s Ex-Wife and the Mom of All Four Brothers on 'The McBee Dynasty' She appeared in the show for the first time in Season 2. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 15 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Bravo series The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys follows Steve McBee Sr. and his four adult sons as they run their farm in Missouri and share details of their other businesses with viewers. But, outside of that, there are plenty of relationships to go around, even if Steve Sr. has no intention of marrying again anytime soon after being married for more than 20 years.

Since he has not remarried, some fans want to know who Steve Sr.'s ex-wife is on The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, and if she will ever be a permanent part of the show. She is present in their shared four sons' lives, and she is as much a part of the dynasty as any of them. But, according to Steve Sr., they split up in 2021.

Who is Steve McBee Sr.'s ex-wife?

Although she isn't on the show as much as the rest of the family, Steve Sr.'s ex-wife, Kristi McBee, is reportedly supportive of her family's exposure on TV. Steve Sr. spoke to USA Insider and shared that he will "always love" Kristi since they share all four of Steve's kids, Brayden, Steve Jr., Jesse, and Cole McBee.

Cole shared with USA Insider that Kristi is more of a "hang low" type of person and that she prefers to avoid the spotlight. But that doesn't mean she is any less involved in her sons' lives. And, in Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty, she finally makes her debut on the family's reality show. Steve Jr. shared an Instagram post about it ahead of her first episode and sang praises for his mom.

Source: Bravo

"Mom's always been such a pivotal influence in all of our lives, giving great advice, support, and love … and finally we get to show off this incredible woman to the world," Steve Jr. wrote. "She does her best to keep us boys on the straight and narrow (a tall task to say the least)." He added that Kristi is a "very private, introverted person" and that filming was a little uncomfortable for her.

Unsurprisingly, Kristi does not appear to have a public Instagram account or one that her sons have tagged her in. Despite that, she is sometimes featured on Steve Jr.'s profile. And, as a grandma and businesswoman, Kristi is probably too busy to film more of the show, even if she wanted to. According to Bravo, Kristi is the president of the communications and construction company Lan-Tel Communications.

Okay Kristi. Hear me out. Get you a fine ass 35-40 year old with a lot of money. #justdesserts #mcbeedynasty — Megan Clarese (@megan_clarese17) July 1, 2025

Steve McBee Sr.'s ex-wife was on another reality TV show.