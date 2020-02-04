We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC

Before Olivia Adopted Noah, She Was Calvin's Legal Guardian on 'SVU'

Before Olivia Benson got Noah, there was Calvin, the first young man the HBIC had legal guardianship over on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

As one of the last original cast members of SVU, there’s a lot to know about Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and her long-lost days working as a detective and sergeant.

While any diehard fan knows that after years of yearning for a child, Olivia finally adopts her son Noah (Ryan Buggle) in Season 15, many don’t know that Noah isn't the first child to have Benson as a legal guardian. That honor goes to Calvin Arliss, played by Ozark's Charlie Tahan.