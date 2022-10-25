In 'Interview With the Vampire,' Claudia Is an Unruly Young Vamp With Bite and Bark
In the AMC series, Claudia's journey has just begun and if it follows the path of her character in the book, things are about to turn deadly and we aren't referring to her victims.
What happened to Claudia in Interview With the Vampire? Our advice is, don't get too attached.
What happened to Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire'?
So far the book, movie, and television series have kept one through-line when it comes to Claudia. Because she was turned into a vampire so young, she will never grow up. As her mind ages and her body doesn't, Claudia grows increasingly angry and frustrated. She is essentially an adult woman trapped in the body of a child.
It doesn't take long for Claudia to fully understand that she will never find the love of a proper partner and she will certainly never have children. Her pain is also magnified by the fact that it's clear Lestat and Louis have something she can't have. In the book and movie, a romantic relationship between them is never expressly revealed though it's insinuated. The television show has fully embraced Lestat and Louis as a couple.
Because Lestat turned Claudia, at Louis's behest, she focuses her anger on him. Claudia tries to kill Lestat by setting him on fire as she and Louis escape to Paris in search of other vampires. They wrongfully assumed Lestat was dead. When they reach Paris, Claudia and Louis find the Théâtre des Vampires, a theater company made up entirely of vampires led by a very old vampire named Armand who is described as cherubic in the book. These vampires exist under an old set of rules that Louis and Claudia aren't familiar with.
Lestat was a selfish, irresponsible maker who never taught them anything. He was about to make things worse by arriving in Paris where he tells Armand it was Claudia who tried to kill him. Soon after this reveal, the vampires put Claudia along with a woman she turned, into a cavernous hole with an opening that allows enough sunlight in to burn them both to death. Louis's life is spared because Armand is taken by him, but he is devastatingly heartbroken by Claudia's death. It will haunt him.
How old is Claudia when she was turned?
Both the 1994 film and 2022 television adaptations of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire enacted changes that made sense for the mediums. In the movie, the child vampire Claudia is played by a then 11-year-old Kirsten Dunst in what was her first starring role in a major motion picture. Nearly 30 years later, AMC has turned the wildly popular gothic romance into a series with a slightly older Claudia.
As of the time of this writing, actress Bailey Bass is a 19-year-old playing a 14-year-old in the AMC show. In the book, Claudia was only five-years-old and was brought to life by Anne Rice after losing her own 5-year-old daughter to cancer. What's interesting about the series, it's suggested that part of Claudia's relentless rage is due to the fact that she is permanently trapped in puberty. Claudia's story is told through her old diaries, which are filled with questions and sadness about her own body. It's an interesting angle to take.
Interview With the Vampire airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. EST on AMC.