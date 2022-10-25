In 'Interview With the Vampire,' Claudia Is an Unruly Young Vamp With Bite and Bark

Lestat was a selfish, irresponsible maker who never taught them anything. He was about to make things worse by arriving in Paris where he tells Armand it was Claudia who tried to kill him. Soon after this reveal, the vampires put Claudia along with a woman she turned, into a cavernous hole with an opening that allows enough sunlight in to burn them both to death. Louis's life is spared because Armand is taken by him, but he is devastatingly heartbroken by Claudia's death. It will haunt him.